CSTS and Connexus Achieved Highest Hospitality Sales in World Cup History for Greater China

Throughout the tournament, the companies successfully delivered world-class hospitality experiences to more than 250 corporate partners and hosted thousands of VIP guests across all 104 matches and all 16 stadiums spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This result highlights the growing impact of global sports in the region and signals strong future demand for luxury sports tourism.

This achievement represents a significant milestone for CSTS and Connexus and reflects years of planning, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences on the world's biggest sporting stage.

"We are immensely proud of what our teams have accomplished," said Abel Zhao, Group CEO and Executive Director, CSTS Enterprises. "FIFA World Cup 2026™ presented a unique opportunity to connect businesses and people through the power of sport. To fulfil each customer request across every match of the tournament is an extraordinary achievement that demonstrates the dedication, expertise, and professionalism of our entire organization."

The tournament's expanded scale and geography, spread across three host nations and 16 different venues, required meticulous co-ordination and flawless on-site execution. CSTS and Connexus teams worked closely with clients throughout their tournament journeys, ensuring seamless service delivery at every stage.

The companies credit the success to the tireless efforts of their teams and partners, working together to ensure every guest experience reflected the highest standards of service, a reflection of Connexus' market-leading customer service and dedication.

"This success belongs to every member of the CSTS and Connexus family," said Simon Hague, Managing Director, Connexus. "From our sales teams and account managers to operations and onsite co-ordinators, every individual played a critical role in making this program a success. Their passion, resilience, and commitment to our clients have been truly inspiring."

Beyond the numbers, the World Cup hospitality program strengthened relationships with leading corporate clients around the world, reinforcing CSTS and Connexus' reputations as leaders in delivering large-scale international hospitality and event experiences.

Looking forward, the companies remain focused on building on the experience, expertise, and partnerships developed throughout World Cup 2026, and will continue creating and delivering exceptional experiences around leading global sports and entertainment events.

"We are grateful for the trust our clients placed in us and proud of the memories we helped create during one of the greatest sporting events ever," added Abel Zhao. "This achievement demonstrates what is possible when talented people come together around a shared vision and commitment to excellence. FIFA World Cup 2026™ will remain a defining chapter in the CSTS and Connexus story."

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. The company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with local and regional audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C and PremierX, it collaborates with international IPs such as the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, and Waterbomb.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, tourism, data, and technology to deliver connected audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, working with clients to execute at scale across markets, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.

About Connexus

Connexus is an award-winning travel management company and wholly owned subsidiary of CSTS Enterprises. Founded in 1948 as Swire Travel, the company is Hong Kong's first registered travel agency and has over 78 years of trusted heritage, delivering seamless travel-tech solutions, combining personalised 24/7 support with advanced digital capabilities.

Connexus offers a comprehensive suite of travel management services spanning corporate travel, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions), and travel technology solutions.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises; Connexus Travel