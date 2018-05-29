CSU Institute for Palliative Care Announces Symposium Keynote Speakers

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The California State University Institute for Palliative Care has announced the keynote speakers headlining this year's National Symposium for Academic Palliative Care Education and Research. Quality in Palliative Care: Fusing Education, Research and Practice, will be held Oct.11-12, 2018, at a waterfront hotel in San Diego. The event, designed for educators and practitioners, fosters collaboration and innovation in teaching, research, and patient care, with the goal of improving care and quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families.