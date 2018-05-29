CSU Institute for Palliative Care Announces Symposium Keynote Speakers

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The California State University Institute for Palliative Care has announced the keynote speakers headlining this year's National Symposium for Academic Palliative Care Education and Research. Quality in Palliative Care: Fusing Education, Research and Practice, will be held Oct.11-12, 2018, at a waterfront hotel in San Diego. The event, designed for educators and practitioners, fosters collaboration and innovation in teaching, research, and patient care, with the goal of improving care and quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families.
Keynote speakers include:
- Daniel Johnson, MD, FAAHPM, National Physician Lead for Palliative Care, Kaiser Permanente Care Management Institute. A recipient of multiple teaching and leadership awards, Johnson will deliver the opening address, underscoring the importance of weaving palliative care tenets into all levels of instruction, research, and practice.
- Jennifer Wolff, PhD, Theresa A. Harvath, PhD, RN, and Kathleen A. Kelly, MPA, will participate in a plenary panel on how caregiving impacts families. Wolff is Professor of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and in the Division of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Harvath is Executive Associate Dean at The Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis and the founding director of the school's Family Caregiving Institute; and Kelly is Executive Director, Family Caregiver Alliance, National Center on Caregiving.
- Karen Bullock, PhD, LCSW, Professor and Head of the Department of Social Work at North Carolina State University and a prestigious John A. Hartford Faculty Scholar, will present her research on why some people choose to forego the physical, social, and spiritual support available through palliative care, and how interdisciplinary teams can improve access, quality, and outcomes for those needing palliative care.
- Marie Bakitas, DNSc, CRNP, NP-C, AOCN, ACHPN, FAAN, Marie L. O'Koren Endowed Chair, School of Nursing, and Associate Director, Center for Palliative and Supportive Care, University of Alabama at Birmingham, will conclude the event, weaving together the threads of the conference with her own work, to ensure all populations can access palliative care.
The Symposium, building on the momentum of its two previous national conferences, is expected to draw over 200 faculty and clinicians from across the U.S. and several foreign countries. For information, call 760-750-7289.
