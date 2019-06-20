SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supportive Care Coalition and the California State University Institute for Palliative Care have joined forces in a powerful collaboration designed to help Coalition members build the skills and expertise they need to strengthen their palliative care programs and services, and more effectively support seriously ill patients and their families.

CSU Institute for Palliative Care, Supportive Care Coalition Announce Total Learning Collaborative™

The partnership, called the Total Learning Collaborative™ (TLC), leverages the Institute's expertise in palliative care education and the Coalition's advocacy and leadership in enhancing palliative care quality and delivery. The Coalition membership comprises more than a dozen Catholic healthcare systems in 37 states, including more than 1,100 hospitals, 1,800 nursing facilities, and 80 home care or hospice agencies. The Institute is a leading provider of comprehensive and topic-focused online continuing education for healthcare professionals.

The TLC offers innovative, expert solutions to Coalition members who are growing or developing new palliative care programs and need high-quality education that targets their specific goals, along with a process that measures results.

Palliative care is whole person, patient-centered care designed to anticipate and address the physical, psychosocial, and spiritual suffering of patients at any stage of serious illness and their families. The need for well-qualified clinicians trained in palliative care is rapidly increasing as our population ages, and too few providers are available to meet demand.

"From our beginnings, the Supportive Care Coalition has focused on quality education for the entire interdisciplinary team," said the Coalition's Executive Director Denise Hess. "This collaboration with the Institute will allow us to expand the educational offerings for our members far beyond our current capacity."

"We're very excited about this opportunity to work closely with visionary health system leaders and clinicians to demonstrate the impact of education on quality patient care and organizational goals," said Jennifer Moore Ballentine, Executive Director of the Institute.

"The Total Learning Collaborative™ opens the way to demonstrate the measurable outcomes of customized educational interventions," Hess said. "Several of our member systems are already exploring ways to take advantage of this new relationship via the reduced pricing for individual learners, the significant cost savings for groups of learners, and the opportunity to create organizational change through crafting a personalized 'total learning' project."

For more information about the Total Learning Collaborative™, visit www.supportivecarecoalition.org or contact Jim Shaw at jshaw@csusm.edu or 760-750-7282.

About the CSU Institute for Palliative Care

The CSU Institute for Palliative Care is the nation's leading educational and workforce development initiative dedicated to improving palliative and end-of-life care. Since 2012, it has delivered high-quality online palliative care education to more than 12,000 healthcare professionals, impacting an estimated 12 million patients and families worldwide.

About the Supportive Care Coalition

The Supportive Care Coalition is a membership organization comprising more than a dozen Catholic-based health systems that operate roughly 1,100 hospitals and 1,800 skilled nursing and senior care facilities across 37 states. The Coalition is committed to advancing palliative care in Catholic health systems until palliative care is integrated, affordable, holistic, and accessible for all people living with or affected by serious illness.

