CSU Launches First Hybrid Processing Platform of Electronic Transactions in Latin America

SÃO PAULO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSU CardSystem S.A. (CARD3: BZ), a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives - continues to stand out in business, starting to operate with a new platform for payment means, scheduled to start operating in the second half of 2021, aiming to strengthening and further modernizing its fronts focused on digital payment services.

Aiming at the development of the emerging payment and credit markets linked to the emergence of the PIX instant payments, payment accounts and other new electronic transaction tools, CSU incorporates the Glic platform into its processing ecosystem.

"We carry out the long-term licensing of Glic (glic-solutions.com/en), which combined with the VisionPLUSTM solution, integrate our Hybrid Processing Platform , with a higher resolution of hyperconnectivity for the processing payment means" says Mr. Fabiano Droguetti, COO at CSU.

This new CSU project is focused on the specific demands of our clients and according to the characteristics of each of its products.

Now, in addition to the VisionPLUSTM platform, which has a worldwide use in the processing of payment means and offers high conditions of robustness and security for expressive business projects, CSU now also has the Glic platform, with greater agility and flexibility of implementation for the most innovative or initial projects of our customers.

The Glic platform will be used by CSU in its operations, based on a public cloud for projects of cards of debit, credit and prepaid from Visa, Mastercard and Elo flags, as well as private label solutions.

This new project that CSU adds to its processing infrastructure has already been implemented in more than 20 countries, including Brazil, with several active clients in the national territory.

"The Glic platform has more than 100 insertions in the market, most of which are in situations of migration to other platforms, given its qualities and innovations. For all its complete operational characteristics and adjusted to the business trends in payments, it will serve our clients in all their demands", says Mr. Droguetti.

With this new operation, CSU enters in short list of processing services companies worldwide to have its card processing ecosystem on hybrid platform (mainframe, distributed platform and cloud). Thus, CSU.CardSystem solutions will be even more agile and flexible, maintaining the robustness and security, traditional features of the company and widely recognized by the market.

CSU starts to adhere to new market development trends, with the potential to better serve new customers segments such as startups, fintechs and new financial institutions. And so, it opens spaces for a greater growth of the company.

Another differential highlighted by Mr. Droguetti, is the experience of its clients with this new improved configuration. "With the Hybrid Processing Platform , we will accompany the journey of customers in their development and business expansion. We should carry out your deployments using the most appropriate platform for your products, and carry out possible evolutions in our processing solutions if appropriate, without difficulties. Evolution to be carried out in about two months, instead of migrations taking up to two years, as traditionally occurs in the market, involving different processors. With this new platform, we eliminate the need for costly and time-consuming migrations", says the executive.

The value that the Hybrid Processing Platform brings to the market at this time, is of greater adaptation to new issuers with different demands. "CSU now has a truly innovative condition in the market", says the executive.

"A client of ours will be able to travel through the processing of his card portfolio from one platform to another, in a much more fluid and fast way, according to his specific needs and always operating in the best structure. This entire process is within CSU, and with that, we reinforce our positioning of the growth partnership with customers, delivering flexible solutions that adapt to changes. We may even have the status of a client with a processed VisionPLUSTM portfolio and a new specific project in which it is appropriate to be installed in Glic. This entire operation will be carried out with high integration", highlights Mr. Droguetti.

Our Results: The company presented, in 2020, net revenue of R$ 457 million and EBITDA of R$ 131 million, with the CardSystem unit contributing substantially to the good results, representing 50% of revenues and 77% of EBITDA in the year. "Only in the first quarter of 2021, this business unit again presented significant results, reaching an EBITDA margin of 47.4% against 41.6% in the same quarter of the previous year, with an increase of 5.8 percentage points", informed Mr. Ricardo Leite, CSU's Investor Relations Officer.

About CSU: Created in 1992, CSU is a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives. CSU has about 6,000 employees, in the offices of São Paulo, Barueri, Recife and Belo Horizonte. Acting in a pioneering way, in 2006 CSU was the first company in its segment to go public on B3, becoming part of the highest corporate governance level, the Novo Mercado segment, under the ticker CARD3.

SOURCE CSU