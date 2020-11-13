CSU profit jumps again in the Q3 2020

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSU (CARD3:BZ), leader in the Brazilian technology market focused on the processing of electronic payment transactions, customer relationships and reward programs aimed at engagement and loyalty, ended the third quarter of 2020, continuing the good moment started in the first quarter of the previous year, showing evolution in the main financial indicators, with net revenue of R$ 113.6 million, gross profit of R$ 35.0 million, record EBITDA of R$ 33.9 million with an EBITDA margin of 30% and net income of R$ 12.2 million. These figures are 7.3%, 21.0%, 22.3% and 52.1%, respectively, over the same quarter of 2019.

Among the highlights, Mr. Ricardo Ribeiro Leite, CSU Investor Relations Officer, reveals the commercial aspect. "In the CardSystem division, responsible for the processing and administration of electronic means of payment, we won a new customer on the acquiring platform and signed a contract with an important marketplace that will add prepaid cards on the issuing platform. At MarketSystem, with reward, loyalty and incentive programs, we expanded the mix of partners in our marketplace OPTe + with the entry of three companies. At Contact, in which the relationship with our customers' clients is made, we are significantly expanding operations with an important fintech and will serve the customers of a financial institution belonging to one of the largest private banks in the country and which was already ours cards", he says.

Regarding operating data by division, at CardSystem the company ended the quarter with 25.8 million registered cards, a 20.2% growth over 3Q20; at Contact, with an average of 2,070 billed workstations, an increase of 7.9% compared to 3Q19.

"The good performance of the quarter made it possible for us to announce the distribution of an additional R$ 3.0 million in interest on equity to our shareholders, totaling R$ 7.9 million for nine months this year, reaffirming our confidence in the evolution of results. We also remain engaged in the search for mergers and acquisitions that bring not only customers and revenues, but also innovation and time to market", concludes the executive.

About CSU

CSU CardSystem S.A. (B3 Novo Mercado: CARD3) is a leader in the Brazilian technology market focused on the processing of electronic payment transactions, customer relationships and reward programs aimed at engagement and loyalty. Founded in 1992, it provides a complete platform of innovative solutions in the 3 business divisions: at CardSystem processes and manages credit cards, digital/virtual cards, wearables and wallets; at MarketSystem it controls reward, engagement, loyalty and customer incentive programs, through the points engine and the OPTe + marketplace (www.optemais.com.br); and at Contact, it carries out the relationship and customer service via traditional channels and automation/robotization for productivity and quality gains.

