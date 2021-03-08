CSU reports a record net income of R$46.8 million in 2020, with a strong expansion of 74.3% over 2019.

SÃO PAULO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSU (CARD3:BZ), a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives, discloses the results of the year 2020, following the good moment started in the 1st quarter of 2019, with growth in the main indicators: net revenue of R$456.9 million, gross profit of R$135.8 million, record EBITDA of R$130.8 million and record net income of R$46.8 million. Such figures are higher by 7.8%, 24.3%, 25.7% and 74.3%, respectively, over 2019.

Even in the months with the greatest challenges in confronting Covid-19, when the economy slowed and the pandemic crisis affected all sectors, the company advanced, and in an accelerated way, on the digital path - which has been making a difference in winning new clients, in the supply of digital products in the most diverse areas and, especially, in the expansion of its profitability in the two business units.

Mr. Ricardo Leite, Investor Relations Officer, details that "CSU meets the needs of consumers for solutions such as virtual cards, digital wallets compatible with Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, invoice scanning, wearables - devices that carry out payment, robotic technology in customer service and, recently, approval for the issuance of cards with the Elo flag".

Regarding the highlights per unit, at CSU.CardSystem, which has state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, there was efficiency in the delivery of digital products with an 18.7% growth in EBITDA compared to 2019, a record of R$100.1 million. At CSU.Contact, which offers complete customer experience solutions, operations with the working from home solution were expanded to serve customers via remote work of most CSU employees, with a 55.4% expansion in EBITDA over 2019, a record of R$30.7 million.

CSU also increased its investment in technological solutions, with the purpose of promoting even more assertive tools and to maintain the pace of expansion in its economic and financial results. Between January and December 2020, the company invested R$51.7 million, representing an increase of 1.9% in relation to the previous year. To meet the growth in demand for its services, CSU maintained its workforce ending 2020 with approximately 6,000 employees.

Thus, "in the face of such a challenging year affected by the pandemic, we were able to assist many companies, our clients and their consumers with cutting-edge solutions based on innovation, presenting a high level of quality throughout the period in all our operations. As a victory for the company, during a year with several obstacles, we proposed the distribution to shareholders of R$18.5 million, of which R$12.5 million in interest on own capital already paid and R$6.0 million in complementary dividends to be approved at the general meeting, representing 40% of the year's net income, which demonstrates our resilience and ability to get out of crises better than we entered", concludes the executive.

