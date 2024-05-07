CSX and STG Logistics Extend Strategic Partnership to Drive Intermodal Solutions, Enhance Drayage Service

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, Inc., a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, is pleased to announce a strengthened partnership with CSX railroad , including an expanded relationship to facilitate drayage services to support their door-to-door CSX RailPlus product.

"Over the last 30 years CSX's rail network has given us the ability to scale our intermodal business while providing reliable service to our east coast client base," says Tyler Holtgreven, STG's Senior Vice President of Intermodal. "We are incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead, for both of our organizations and our customers."

CSX serves major markets in the eastern United States with access to over 70 intermodal terminals. Their 20,000 miles of track extends across 23 states, the District of Columbia and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Moving freight by rail offers a variety of benefits, including reduced carbon emissions, making it an environmentally friendly option. Rail transportation also offers cost-effective solutions for long-distance freight hauling, leading to economic efficiency and sustainability for customers.

About STG Logistics

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com .

