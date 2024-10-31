CSX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into CSX Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CSX Corporation ("CSX" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CSX). Investors who purchased CSX securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CSX.

Investigation Details

On October 17, 2024, Bloomberg published a report that stated that CSX "received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission focused on previously disclosed accounting errors and certain non-financial performance metrics." According to the report, "The subpoena asked the railroad company to produce documents about accounting mistakes CSX disclosed in its previous quarterly report, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. The company received the subpoena this month and is cooperating with the probe, CSX said in the filing."

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased CSX securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CSX. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

