CSX Investors Have Opportunity to Join CSX Corporation Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CSX Corporation ("CSX" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CSX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. CSX is the subject of a Bloomberg article published on October 17, 2024, which states that the Company "received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission focused on previously disclosed accounting errors and certain non-financial performance metrics." According to the article, "The subpoena asked the railroad company to produce documents about accounting mistakes CSX disclosed in its previous quarterly report, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. The company received the subpoena this month and is cooperating with the probe, CSX said in the filing."

