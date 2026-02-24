CSX Modernizes Data Platform with Infosys & Microsoft

Infosys Topaz and Microsoft Fabric joint implementation in transportation delivers real-time analytics, governance and business-ready data foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and BENGALURU, India, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the successful completion of a major data modernization program for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX), a leading rail-based freight transportation company. Built using Infosys Topaz™, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Purview, the transformation is one of the largest deployments of its kind in the transportation and logistics sector.

Infosys led the end-to-end modernization effort, consolidating CSX's fragmented data landscape into a unified cloud-native platform. The initiative replaced legacy systems with a single, governed data environment designed to improve decision-making, accelerate reporting and reduce operational costs. Automated metadata governance was achieved across 28 domains with 170+ data products created for adoption with AI accelerators, self-serve analytics & Azure monitoring. The program acceleration was enabled via Infosys and Microsoft's seamless collaboration with CSX to meet their business objectives.

Through this modernization, CSX achieved significant annual infrastructure savings and established a foundation for predictive analytics, logistics optimization and enterprise-wide operational intelligence.

John Maio, AVP, Enterprise Data & Analytics, CSX Corporation, said, "Collaborating with Infosys Topaz™ and Microsoft has enabled CSX to fundamentally transform our data landscape. By modernizing our reporting and analytics platform with Microsoft Fabric, we've consolidated over 50,000 legacy reports into just 1,200 actionable insights, empowering our teams with real-time intelligence and AI-driven decision-making. This transformation not only saved us thousands of hours through automation but also laid the foundation for a data-driven culture across our organization. We're now equipped to unlock new opportunities in predictive maintenance, logistics optimization and operational efficiency—truly Making Data Talk® for CSX."

Arun Ulag, President, Azure Data, Microsoft, said, "CSX's journey with Infosys Topaz™ exemplifies the power of Microsoft Fabric to unify and modernize enterprise data estates at scale. By leveraging Microsoft Fabric's intelligent, agentic data platform and robust governance capabilities, CSX has accelerated time-to-insight and enabled real-time analytics across critical business domains. We're proud to see how our collaboration is helping CSX become AI-ready, driving measurable business impact and setting a new benchmark for innovation in transportation and logistics."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head, Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, "Our strategic collaboration with CSX and Microsoft reflects Infosys' commitment to helping enterprises become AI-first. By leveraging Microsoft Fabric and our Infosys Topaz™ offerings, we delivered a unified, governed data platform that empowers CSX to anticipate disruptions, optimize operations, elevate customer experience and improve employee productivity. This transformation demonstrates how data and AI create measurable business impact at scale."

The initiative was supported through Infosys' long-standing collaboration with Microsoft, including joint participation in design and architecture planning and early access to Microsoft Fabric features.

