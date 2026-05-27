CT Digital Forum Announces Full Agenda for June 4th Digital FutureFest

Executive-Level Program Features Leading Voices in AI, Digital Assets, Cybersecurity and More

Event to be Live Cast by The Rollup, Reaching 500,000+ Podcast Listeners

STAMFORD, Conn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CT Digital Forum, in conjunction with CT Tech Week, has announced the full agenda for the second annual Digital FutureFest, taking place Thursday, June 4th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Stamford CT at the University of Connecticut-Stamford Campus, located at 1 University Pl, Stamford, CT 06901.

This year's expanded program brings together institutional investors, corporate leaders, and digital innovators for an all-day exploration of the rapid convergence of AI, digital assets, cybersecurity and other digital technologies that are simultaneously creating unprecedented opportunities and vulnerabilities across the global economy. The event will be live cast by The Rollup, extending reach to 500,000+ podcast listeners.

"The speed of change in 21st-century digital technology continues to dwarf all expectations," said Jarvis Cromwell, CEO & Co-founder of the CT Digital Forum. "Our 2026 program is built for this moment that's reshaping institutional decision-making and the playbook for achieving competitive advantage."

PROGRAMMING

The full-day agenda features eight major sessions, hands-on workshops, networking breaks, and meetings with industry executives and recruiters.

The Rise of Autonomous Capital – Richard Walker, President of Inveniam.io, examines how institutional finance must adapt to AI agents that can independently think, decide, and move capital through blockchain-based infrastructure.

Future of On-Chain Finance – A panel discussion featuring Emily Goodman (Partner, FS Vector), Paul McCaffery (MD, Digital Asset Head, KBW | Stifel), and John Wu (President, Ava Labs) on how financial institutions are responding to tokenized assets and decentralized networks.

AI Governance Issues Facing Boards and C-Suite – Corporate directors and executives, including Joan Amble (Corporate Director, Zurich, Booz Allen), Robin Elkowitz (EVP, Citizens Financial), David Hendrickson (National Association of Corporate Directors), and Byron Loflin (Global Head of Board Advisory, NASDAQ), discuss how corporate boards fulfill fiduciary duties and manage AI risks and opportunities as these tools rapidly deploy across enterprises.

Allocating Capital at the Digital Frontier – Institutional Investor's Erin Arvelund (Former Managing Editor, Pensions & Investments), Zach Pandl (Head of Research, Grayscale), and Rich Shorten (Silvermine Capital) share strategies for combining long holdings with options, yield overlays, and specialized crypto strategies to capture gains across market cycles.

Finding Satoshi: Film Talk – Investigative journalist William D. Cohan (New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of Puck) and private investigator Tyler Maroney (Quest Research & Investigations) take audiences behind the scenes of their four-year investigative journey to uncover the mysterious creator of Bitcoin.

Human (Re)organization in the Era of AI –Michael Castine (Global Head of Financial Services, ZRG Partners), leads a discussion the road ahead for corporate leaders.

AI Semiconductor Super-Cycle – Angus Shillington (Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager, VanEck) explains why the multi-billion-dollar surge in semiconductor capital expenditure and data center infrastructure is driving a permanent "intelligence revolution."

Playing Catch-Up: The US-China Robotics Race – Kal Deutsch (Founder, Batchery & AI Collective—CT Lead) and Randy Howie (Co-Founder, New York Robotics) address the major industrial gap that urgently begs the question: how can the U.S. execute a public-private capital strategy to catch up to China's lead in advanced robotics.

Cybersecurity in the Age of AI –Featuring Jeff Brown (Chief Security Advisor, Financial Institutions, Microsoft; former CISO, State of Connecticut), Detective Matt Hogan (Cyber Crimes Unit, Connecticut State Police & U.S. Secret Service Task Force), and Christopher Hetner (Cyber Risk Advisor, World Wide Technology). They discuss the potential fatal flaws in today's cyber strategies for corporations and governments.

Stablecoins and Agentic Commerce – Diana Oreto (Head of Research, Global Blockchain Business Council), Debra Brookes (Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Wyoming Stable Token Commission), John D'Agostino (Chief Strategy Officer, Coinbase Institutional), and Jeffrey Wallis (CEO, N3XT) discuss how next-gen banking models, state token frameworks, and institutional giants (both traditional and digital) will reshape commercial infrastructure.

NETWORKING, WORKSHOPS & SPECIAL PROGRAMMING

Executive recruiter meet-and-greets with leaders from ZRG Partners (Michael Castine, Rahul Kapur, Ken Lubin)

Hands-on Workshop: "What AI Can and Can't Do" with Sandeep Mangaraj, Aileron Group

Crypto Bootcamp (multiple faculty)

Bootcamp (multiple faculty) AI Women's Lunch, led by Linda Albright

Will AI eat us for lunch? (Grab yours & join us for a fireside chat)

Book signing of CEO Ready with co-author Byron Loflin, NASDAQ



ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS

CT Digital Forum

The CT Digital Forum is the leading event of its kind in Connecticut, with a global following of over 5,000 engaged individuals. We curate exclusive, by-invitation events that bring together executive-level leaders from top institutions, investment firms, and innovative companies to explore the future of money, markets, commerce, society, and culture. The Digital FutureFest builds on this foundation, offering greater reach, opportunity, and impact for all participants.

CT Tech Week

CT Tech Week is a statewide initiative organized by Realist Lab, a Connecticut-based nonprofit supporting entrepreneurs and startup ecosystems. Taking place June 1–5, 2026, CT Tech Week brings together founders, artists, performers, investors, students, policymakers, and industry leaders through events focused on technology, entrepreneurship, AI, digital assets, robotics, workforce development, and economic growth across Connecticut.

REGISTRATION & EVENT DETAILS

What: Digital FutureFest 2026 – The Annual All-Day Event

When: Thursday, June 4th, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: UConn-Stamford Campus, 1 University Place, Stamford, CT 06901

Registration: https://luma.com/FutureFest2026

Includes breakfast, lunch, and cocktail hour

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, contact:

Jarvis Cromwell

[email protected]

646-807-9040

SOURCE CT Digital Forum