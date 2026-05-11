CT Launches Industrial & Logistics Investment Management Platform

Sandy Ewing Named Chief Capital Officer to Lead Capital Formation

DALLAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CT Realty ("CT"), a leading nationwide industrial real estate investment and development firm, today announced their expansion into the investment management business, focused exclusively on industrial and logistics properties across the United States. CT's principals and managing partners — Carter Ewing, Dominic Petrucci, and James "Watty" Watson — bring decades of experience developing, owning, and operating industrial real estate in the country's highest-demand logistics markets. Most recently named the Top Real Estate Development & Investment Management Company of 2026 by Real Estate Business Review, CT has built its reputation over three decades through more than 300 transactions representing over $8 billion in value.

In conjunction with launching CT Investment Management, the firm has appointed Sandy Ewing as Chief Capital Officer. Mr. Ewing brings extensive institutional capital markets experience to the firm, having most recently served on the Capital Solutions team at Hunter Point Capital.

CT's current portfolio includes the Anduril Arsenal-1 project in Columbus, Ohio — a landmark, five-million-square-foot industrial campus located at the Rickenbacker Logistics Park. Developed across ten purpose-built buildings and named in honor of World War II-era manufacturing heritage, Arsenal-1 supports Anduril Industries' approximate $1 billion investment in domestic defense manufacturing and is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs at their new Ohio campus.

"We're excited to expand CT's platform offerings to an extended investor base at this point in the cycle. We believe that the industrial real estate market is poised for strong growth, particularly enhanced by U.S. logistics and e-commerce tailwinds and re-shoring of the domestic manufacturing base. We are thrilled to have Sandy join the executive team with his deep experience in capital markets."

— Dominic Petrucci, Managing Partner, CT

"We built CT into a leading industrial developer and investor by being disciplined, selective, and deeply embedded in our target markets. Now we will be able to offer institutional investors a seat alongside that operating engine at a terrific entry point in the industrial real estate cycle."

— James "Watty" Watson, Managing Partner, CT

CT has a long history in the fund management and development business and are launching their U.S. Industrial Total Return Fund. The fund pursues a flexible strategy across core/core-plus, value-add, and ground-up development opportunities in the top 20 U.S. logistics markets. Investment focus spans bulk distribution centers, last-mile logistics facilities, advanced manufacturing and high-growth sub-sectors such as industrial outdoor storage — asset types where CT's integrated operating platform and cycle-tested relationships provide a distinct sourcing and execution advantage.

ABOUT CT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CT Investment Management is an institutional real estate investment management firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Newport Beach, California and Chicago, Illinois. The firm is focused exclusively on industrial and logistics real estate investment across the country which have superior access to inland and coastal ports as well as strategic rail infrastructure. CT is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and management company that has acquired, developed and/or repositioned over 35 million square feet of industrial properties across the U.S.

ABOUT SANDY EWING

Sandy Ewing is Chief Capital Officer of CT Investment Management, where he leads capital formation, investor relationships, and strategic capital markets initiatives for the firm's investment management platform. Mr. Ewing brings over 30 years of finance, business development, and capital formation experience to CT. He is based in the greater New York City area.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offering will be made only to qualified institutional investors.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sandy Ewing, Chief Capital Officer

[email protected] | 646.265.7960

Presley Echols, Investor Relations

[email protected] | 214.793.8742

SOURCE CT Realty