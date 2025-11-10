CT Manufacturing Company Mitigates Increasing Freight Rates for Moving Military Families

-PACKAGING AND CRATING TECHNOLOGIES' LIGHTWEIGHT CARDBOARD CONTAINERS SAVE MONEY AND HASSLE FOR SERVICE PERSONNEL-

WATERTOWN, Conn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 450,000 military families move each year due to Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders, while around 200,000 service members transition to civilian life. According to MissionRollCall.org, the total cost of a PCS can range from a few thousand to over ten thousand dollars, depending on fluctuating freight rates. One Connecticut manufacturing company is helping to make moving more affordable and effortless for our military heroes by offering a unique line of lightweight cardboard moving and shipping containers that reduce exorbitant freight costs, maximize warehouse storage space and increase environmental sustainability. Specifically, Packaging and Crating Technologies (PACT®), emphasizes the importance of eco-friendly shipping, crating and packaging systems during November National Military Families Month.

Connecticut-based Packaging and Crating Technologies (PACT) is helping to mitigate moving costs for military families by offering a lightweight, durable and reusable corrugated cardboard container system that transports all household items and equipment more cost-effectively, safely and sustainably. Photo Courtesy of: PACT, LLC

"We have supplied our patented moving crates to all branches of the military for the past eighteen years," said Rodger Mort, chief operating officer at PACT. "Our customized cardboard containers are half the weight of a full wooden crate, which can mean sizable savings. What's more, their durable nature allows easy stack-ability and reusability for hundreds of moves, which has helped make them the only military approved corrugated crates for household goods."

Mort notes that PACT's line has helped counterbalance recent spikes in freight rates even with carriers implementing General Rate Increases (GRIs) this month by averaging savings of $700 per load going coast to coast.

Most importantly, the corrugated container systems have been proven to keep even the most fragile items secure during transport as the structure has a stacking strength of 4,000 lbs. In addition to inherent sturdiness, the corrugated material is a better shock absorber than wood, meaning vibration-related damage that can result as packages are jostled throughout the supply chain is greatly diminished.

PACT's comprehensive line includes:

LiftVan - a large, durable container that comes in 5 sizes to accommodate the transport of heavy-duty items up to 2,000 pounds, while easily stacking 3 bins high.

- a large, durable container that comes in 5 sizes to accommodate the transport of heavy-duty items up to 2,000 pounds, while easily stacking 3 bins high. PleatWrap - a sustainable paper bubble wrap that has an engineered pleated center sandwiched between a tissue and a Kraft paper layer. PleatWrap offers superior corner protection as compared to plastic packaging and can be recycled after use.

a sustainable paper bubble wrap that has an engineered pleated center sandwiched between a tissue and a Kraft paper layer. PleatWrap offers superior corner protection as compared to plastic packaging and can be recycled after use. J-Crate - a lightweight, corrugated insert that is quick and easy to assemble, pack and unpack and offers a parcel 360-degree protection from shock, vibrations and dust accumulation.

- a lightweight, corrugated insert that is quick and easy to assemble, pack and unpack and offers a parcel 360-degree protection from shock, vibrations and dust accumulation. Spiral Foot - a triple-wall, fiberboard fastener block that sits on the ground and attaches to the upper crate for lightweight durability and inherent vibration protection.

- a triple-wall, fiberboard fastener block that sits on the ground and attaches to the upper crate for lightweight durability and inherent vibration protection. MP40 - a special packaging crate that contains 4 built-in dividers to ensure safe transit of fragile items such as plasma TVs, framed wall art, glass and marble tabletops. When not used for moving, it can be used as a resilient dolly-free bin.

- a special packaging crate that contains 4 built-in dividers to ensure safe transit of fragile items such as plasma TVs, framed wall art, glass and marble tabletops. When not used for moving, it can be used as a resilient dolly-free bin. Sofa Crate - a customized crate for larger furniture shipping that is strong enough to stack 6 units high. This corrugated cardboard version replaces metal racking, thus increasing warehouse space.

- a customized crate for larger furniture shipping that is strong enough to stack 6 units high. This corrugated cardboard version replaces metal racking, thus increasing warehouse space. Motorcycle Crate - gives this prized possession maximum moving protection through its patented corrugated sidewalls for side-impact and stacking strength.

- gives this prized possession maximum moving protection through its patented corrugated sidewalls for side-impact and stacking strength. PACT ® Thermo Shield™ - , a lightweight, pleated, paper material with a non-toxic, moisture vapor application that prevents thermal runaway, a phenomenon in which the lithium-ion cell enters an uncontrollable, self-heating state caused by extremely high temperatures, shaking or puncturing during transit.

a lightweight, pleated, paper material with a non-toxic, moisture vapor application that prevents thermal runaway, a phenomenon in which the lithium-ion cell enters an uncontrollable, self-heating state caused by extremely high temperatures, shaking or puncturing during transit. TR Sleeve™ - a thin, patented, battery cell paper wrap that prevents thermal runaway propagation between lithium-ion battery cells within electric vehicles, battery packs and renewable energy storage systems.

a thin, patented, battery cell paper wrap that prevents thermal runaway propagation between lithium-ion battery cells within electric vehicles, battery packs and renewable energy storage systems. TR Envelope™ , is the newest, customizable format of PACT® Thermo Shield™, which safely transports and stores smaller devices such as cell phones, pagers, smartwatches and rechargeable A-D batteries, items becoming a hazard for commercial airlines during flight.

Further, PACT's various patented shipping containers, which range in price between $40 and $2,000+, can be brought to any recycling center for final disposal versus their wooden counterparts, which can seldom be recycled and often come with hefty disposal fees.

Besides moving military families from post to post, PACT is Department of Defense certified to ship any type of military equipment. "From submarine doors and firing systems to flight simulators and combat systems, we can build a custom solution for any military need," concludes Mort.

ABOUT PACT ®, LLC

PACT®, LLC is a global leader in manufacturing sustainable, packaging products for the commercial, industrial and military industries. With more than 30 years of experience, the family business was founded by three green packaging professionals and continues to embrace a green future by designing cost-effective, patented, crating solutions like LiftVans and PleatWrap, as well as custom packaging for the aerospace, medical, electronics, tooling, machinery, furniture, fine art and automotive sectors. The company's newest innovation is PACT® Thermo Shield ™, a sustainable, paper-based packaging material that suppresses and controls lithium-ion battery fires by mitigating thermal runaway.

PACT is a member of the Commercial Relocation Network, the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Materials and the International Association of Movers. It is also a preferred vendor for the US Department of Defense and has been awarded a special permit from the US Department of Transportation for the shipping of lithium-ion batteries, as well as passed the proposed SAE-G-27 test standard. For a full list PACT®'s sustainable packaging solutions, visit www.pactww.com.

