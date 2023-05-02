CT Scanner Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Canon, Fujifilm Holdings, Neurologica, Koninklijke Philips, Sinovision Technologies & More

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for CT Scanners" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare sector has witnessed remarkable changes in the last decade. There has been an increase in the usage of innovative and sensitive diagnostic tools, and this is resulting in advancements in healthcare facilities. The evolution of imaging technology has contributed to the development of better diagnoses and clinical interventions.



Advancements in the field of computed tomography (CT) scanners have enabled healthcare professionals to visualize minor details in the human body within minutes. Globally, companies manufacturing CT scanners are making greater investments in the development of devices with lower radiation doses and better imaging quality. Increased usage of premium and portable scanners has further accounted for the growth of the CT scanners market..



CT scanners are being widely used in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and research institutes. These imaging modalities find application in oncological, neurological, thoracic, abdominal scanning and more. CT imaging is becoming a common procedure used for the diagnosis, treatment planning and study of the prognosis of diseases. CT scanning, with relatively short scan times and enhanced detailed information, are becoming the method of choice in emergency cases, which require quick decision-making. CT scans have become an essential part of diagnostic studies.



Apart from diagnostic purposes, CT scanners have also helped widely in guided therapies. Oncology, cardiovascular, neurology and others (guided procedures, spine, chest/thorax, pelvic/abdominal) are the categories under the market by application. The regional markets are segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The end users of CT scanners are segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostics labs and research and academics. The hospital and clinic segment accounts for the largest share of the market (48.9%) and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

The report addresses the whole market for CT scanners, focusing on the various types of CT scanners used, which include low-tier CT scanners (64 slices), portable scanners and cone beam CT scanners. The report also covers four main areas of applications: oncology, cardiovascular, neurology and others (guided procedures, spine, chest/thorax, pelvic/abdominal). The report also covers the market for CT scanners by end user. The end users of CT scanners considered in this report are hospitals and clinics, diagnostics labs and research and academics. Cone beam computed tomography is not included in the market by end user and application as this modality is generally used in dentistry and for maxillofacial scanning. In this study, the publisher has attempted to estimate the market for computed tomography scanners based on revenue.

The new segments such as low-tier (64 slices), portable CT scanners, cone beam CT scanners, hospitals and clinics, diagnostics labs, research and academics, oncology, cardiology, neurology are sub-segmented by regions.

Report Includes

An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the global markets for Computed Tomography (CT) scanners

Analyses of the global market trends with historic market revenue data for 2019-2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of industry growth driving factors and major technology issues and challenges affecting the market for CT scanners as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global CT scanners market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by type, end user, application, country, and region

Updated information on new developments in CT scanner industry, 510(k) clearances of CT scanners, regulatory aspects, key technological issues, and current status of the intellectual property rights

Review of key patent grants on CT scanner technologies and deep dive of the corelated patent data by year, technology type, application, company, assignee, applicant country etc.

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performances, and segmental revenues

Insight into the recent industry structure for CT scanners, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, key growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Ct Scanners

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 7 Market for Ct Scanners, by Application

Chapter 8 Market for Ct Scanners, by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 11 Introduction of Market Opportunities

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Arineta Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

Danaher Corp.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

General Electric

Imaging Diagnostics Systems Inc.

J. Morita Manufacturing Corp.

Koning Health

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Neurologica Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Planmeca Oy

Planmed Oy

Scanco Medical AG

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Shimazdu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sinovision Technologies ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Amst Smit

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Xoran Technologies LLC

