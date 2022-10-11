CT scanner market is expected to display a steady growth by 2027| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the CT Scanner Market was valued at more than USD 6 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Stationary and Portable); Technology (High-End Slice, Mid-End Slice, Low-End Slice, and Cone Beam); Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Vascular, Musculoskeletal, and Others); End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Center, Ambulatory Imaging Center, and Others); Region/Country.

The CT Scanner market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the CT Scanner market. The CT Scanner market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the CT Scanner market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The introduction of CT scanner has been of great benefit to medical care. This technology improves diagnoses, prevents unnecessary medical procedures, improves treatment by providing detailed anatomical imaging, and is a cost-effective imaging technique. It is an essential diagnostics tool, especially for scanning bone, soft tissue, and blood vessels all at the same time. Since CT imaging is quick and easy during emergency cases, internal injuries can be detected early enough to save lives. Thus, the increasing demand for advanced assessment tools in the emergency department and the growing number of ambulatory emergency care units are the factors expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Technological advancements such as the integration of artificial intelligence and the development of accessories to enhance image quality obtained by conventional CT scanners are the major factors expected to fuel market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Siemens Healthineers launched a new CT scanner, Somatom X. need. It is a high-speed, high-resolution CT scanner with an intelligent operation approach that makes procedures easier for medical staff and patients.

During COVID-19, the need for effective diagnosis and treatment has surged across the globe. Stakeholders in the medical device manufacturing market are continuously working to facilitate the growing needs of healthcare providers for imaging solutions. For instance, in February 2020, NeuroLogica Corporation accelerated the production of a mobile CT scanner to help mitigate the rising COVID-19 crisis across Chin.

The global CT Scanner market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market has been distributed into, stationary and portable. Among these, stationary CT scanners held a prominent share of the market. Stationary CT is used in the management of many injuries and diseases, such as aortic dissection, pericardial tamponade, cancers, and many others. Two classes of emergent conditions where stationary CT is particularly vital are strokes and traumatic brain injuries. This is attributed to the significant adoption of stationary CT scanners for their growing application horizons. Market growth is mainly driven by the ongoing commercialization of advanced products across major markets, increasing public-private investments in the field of high-slice CT, and growing emphasis on effective & early disease diagnosis & treatment. Moreover, advanced CT imaging capabilities offered by high-slice CT devices which are commonly stationary CT scanners, and their growing adoption for outpatient diagnostic procedures is driving the market for stationary CT scanners.

Based on the application, the market is categorized into, oncology, neurology, cardiology, vascular, musculoskeletal, and others. Among these, the oncology segment holds a significant portion of the pie and is expected to expand at a prominent rate over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing applications of CT scans in the diagnosis of various types of cancers including lumps and tumors are the factors expected to drive the segment. The introduction of innovative technologies including computer-aided detection and computer-aided diagnosis of suspicious cancer nodules and accessing the risk of malignancy, especially in lung cancer is expected to boost the growth. The software can additionally calibrate the captured image with biopsy outcome helping in accurate diagnosis.

CT Scanner Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

The North American CT scanner market captured a prominent position in the market and is projected to showcase substantial growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness regarding healthier lifestyles, and the increasing disposable income of consumers in the region. The presence of a prominent number of competitors in this region and the increase in cancer incidence rate are two main factors driving the regional market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, ~1,806,590 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020. Furthermore, the introduction of new technology combined with artificial intelligence and frequent launch of low radiating CT scans is expected to add to the market growth.

The major players targeting the market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation

NeuroLogica Corporation

Neusoft Medical System Co., Ltd.

Koning Corporation

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the CT Scanner market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the CT Scanner market?

Which factors are influencing the CT Scanner market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the CT Scanner market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the CT Scanner market?

What are the demanding global regions of the CT Scanner market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

CT Scanner Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market size 2020 USD 6 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global CT Scanner Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Companies profiled Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, NeuroLogica Corporation, Neusoft Medical System Co., Ltd., Koning Corporation, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., and Hitachi Ltd. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Legal & Regulatory Framework; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By Technology; By Application; By End-Users; By Region/Country

