CT State Legislature Votes to Obliterate Religious Rights and Medical Freedoms

HARTFORD, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While America was founded on freedom of religion, with several of the early patriots from Connecticut (CT), the CT legislature voted today to take away religious rights to refuse a medical procedure. This move is both unconstitutional and another example of government overreach growing more common in the era of COVID-19.

Some herald the new law as a public health success, but others see it as a legislative assault on CT religion. "While some think it is a good idea to take away my right to say no to a vaccine for my child, others see a slippery slope to tyranny," said LeeAnn Ducat, Informed Choice Connecticut. "Today it is my child and rights but next it could be a dangerous ADHD drug that your child will be forced to take in order to attend school. What will it be after that? The CT legislature is obliterating parents' rights."

Serious injuries and death following vaccines can and do happen. Many of today's vaccines use aborted fetal cell lines including W 38, a female, and MRC-5, a male . These immortalized cell lines can trigger chronic health conditions . Some priests and even the New Orleans archdiocese are urging Catholics to avoid the vaccines tainted with aborted cell lines.

Speakers at Tuesday's rally of thousands outside the Capitol asserted that they will bring legal actions to challenge the law. CT groups join Children's Health Defense in calling on the media to investigate if pharmaceutical money pouring into the CT state legislature had any influence on the vote.

"We are at a critical time when our rights concerning freedom, religious freedom, and even the freedom to express one's position or faith is being stripped away from us," said Dr. Aaron Lewis, Senior Pastor, Family Church in Hartford. "Without immediate intervention, I'm afraid that the freedoms we've enjoyed will cease to be forever."

The Governor is expected to sign the bill issuing in a new era where people of CT can't exercise their faith. (The bill grandfathers existing religious exemptions.) Regardless of your views on vaccines, if you don't like the CT legislature governing your church and religious rights, call 800-406-1527, email , or write to Gov. Ned Lamont, State Capitol, 210 Capital Ave., Hartford, CT 06106.

Contact

Rita Shreffler

202-599-1461

SOURCE Children's Health Defense

Related Links

http://www.childrenshealthdefense.org

