CT Strategies' Former CTPAT Director Launches NCBFAA-Accredited Training to Help Companies Meet New 2020 Security Criteria

The new requirements emphasize the importance of corporate-level support and company-wide awareness of security protocols. They also detail physical and personnel-related security measures that must be maintained and documented, such as access control requirements and employee conduct. The new security criteria also include updated requirements for agricultural and pest contaminant risks.

As these and other new requirements go into effect, CTPAT applicants and existing members are diligently preparing operations to comply with the new standards. While doing so requires an investment of time and effort, CTPAT members will ultimately benefit by enhancing security and efficiency in their supply chains, while strengthening their brand equity with business partners.

Led by its team of former CBP CTPAT Leadership, CT Strategies has prepared an online training course for aspiring and current CTPAT member company personnel. The Course is accredited by the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA) Education Institute and will benefit any company trying to meet the New Minimum-Security Criteria or educate its employees on how they can help enhance the company's supply chain security. It also includes access to a set of reference materials and the opportunity for Q&A with our expert, Ron May, a former CTPAT Director.

Meeting these standards and strengthening the supply chain requires a collaborative effort across the workforce. This CTPAT training course is an efficient way to foster employee awareness and security preparation across multiple divisions of an operation. The Course will better prepare your team for the CTPAT Validation Process, while identifying ways to strengthen your company's relationship with CBP Supply Chain Security Specialists. Learn more about the training course here.

CT Strategies provides strategic services to clients seeking innovative insight into border management and supply chain challenges around the world, including services related to CTPAT, AEO, and other supply chain security enhancement programs. Our team understands the interconnected security and economic needs of the public and private sector as passengers, cargo, and conveyances move throughout the world. Contact us at [email protected] or (202) 629-5199.

