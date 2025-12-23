CT UNITED FC APPOINTS SHAVAR THOMAS AS FIRST-EVER HEAD COACH

Former MLS Top-10 Draft Pick, National Team Captain, and Championship Coach to Lead Club Into MLS NEXT Pro and Toward MLS Ambitions

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CT United FC today announced the appointment of Shavar Thomas as the club's first-ever Head Coach, a milestone moment as the organization prepares for its inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season in 2026 and advances its long-term mission of bringing Major League Soccer to Connecticut.

Thomas' path in the United States began in Connecticut, where he attended The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville and quickly emerged as one of the region's top defensive prospects. He continued his rise at the University of Connecticut, starring for one of the nation's most respected collegiate programs. In 2003, Thomas was selected 10th overall in the MLS SuperDraft, launching a professional career that included nearly 200 MLS appearances and multiple individual accolades, including club Defender of the Year honors and selection to the MLS All-Star pool.

Internationally, Thomas became a central figure for the Jamaican National Team, earning over 50 caps and captaining his country in major competitions. Renowned for his discipline, leadership, and calm presence under pressure, he established himself as one of the most respected defenders in the Caribbean.

As a coach, Thomas has enjoyed equal success. He led Portmore United to the Jamaican Premier League title—earning widespread recognition and a berth in the Concacaf Champions League—and contributed to the development of Jamaica's next generation through multiple national team roles. Most recently, he served on the coaching staff of FC Cincinnati 2, supporting the club's defensive structure and contributing to one of MLS Next Pro's most impressive competitive turnarounds.

Thomas is admired for his coaching philosophy built on athletic, high-energy football, rooted in disciplined defensive structure and intelligent transitions—an approach fully aligned with CT United's competitive identity.

"And for people who know Shavar, none of this success is surprising," said André Swanston, CEO of CT Sports Group. "I've known him for nearly 30 years, and his work ethic has always been relentless. That mentality—how he carries himself, how he competes, how he leads—is exactly what we want embedded into CT United from day one."

Thomas expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to build a professional club in the state that launched his American journey.

"This is an incredible honor," said Thomas. "Connecticut is where my path in the U.S. began, and now I have the privilege to help build something new here. We're going to create a disciplined, hardworking, fearless team that represents this state with pride. MLS NEXT Pro is just the start—we're building toward something much bigger."

Denis Hamlett, who played a pivotal role in the coaching search, underscored the significance of the hire.

"Shavar has the rare combination of elite playing experience, tactical understanding, and leadership presence," Hamlett said. "He's proven he can win, proven he can develop players, and proven he can lead. He is absolutely the right person to build CT United's identity."

Thomas now becomes the architect of CT United FC's professional era, guiding the club into MLS NEXT Pro while helping lay the foundation for Connecticut's future place in Major League Soccer.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT UNITED FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men's soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. CT United FC is targeting a 2026 launch, will call a new state-of-the-art stadium in Bridgeport its home, and currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

