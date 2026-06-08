CTA Construction Managers, based in Waltham, MA, was recently awarded the contract to construct the new Fox Hill Elementary School in Burlington, MA.

BURLINGTON, Mass. , June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers is proud to announce it has been awarded the contract to construct the new Fox Hill Elementary School in Burlington. The new Fox Hill Elementary School is designed by DiNisco Design, with Dore & Whittier serving as Owner's Project Manager (OPM).

This award builds upon CTA Construction Managers' deep and longstanding relationships with both the Town of Burlington and its project partners:

CTA Construction Managers Awarded Contract for Fox Hill Elementary School in Burlington, Massachusetts

CTA has partnered with the Town of Burlington for over 15 years, and the Fox Hill Elementary School will mark the firm's sixth building project for the community. Previous projects include Memorial Elementary School, Marshall Simonds Middle School, Burlington Department of Public Works, Burlington Parks & Recreation, and the Burlington Police Station, currently under construction.

CTA shares a 21-year relationship with DiNisco Design, and this project is the 10th school project the two firms have worked on together—demonstrating a proven track record of successful collaboration in K–12 construction. "Sustainability was a central driver in the design of the new Fox Hill Elementary School, guiding decisions from site orientation through building systems integration," said Donna DiNisco, President of DiNisco Design. "Our team focused on creating a high-performance building envelope, maximizing daylighting to reduce energy demand, and integrating efficient mechanical and electrical systems to support long-term operational performance. In collaboration with CTA Construction Managers and Dore & Whittier, we are advancing a design that prioritizes energy efficiency, durability, and reduced lifecycle costs, while providing a healthy, resilient learning environment for the Burlington community."

CTA has worked with Dore & Whittier for over 15 years, partnering on numerous projects to ensure strong project oversight and delivery excellence. "We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with CTA Construction Managers and DiNisco Design on the Fox Hill Elementary School project," said Steve Brown, Senior Project Manager at Dore & Whittier. "Fox Hill Elementary represents exactly the kind of project that motivates our work, a community that cares deeply about its schools and a team in CTA and DiNisco that brings the same energy to the table. Burlington deserves a facility built with that level of shared investment, and we're committed to delivering it," he continued

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Town of Burlington on another important educational facility," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "Our long-standing collaboration with DiNisco Design and Dore & Whittier allows us to deliver projects with a high level of coordination, quality, and efficiency. We look forward to bringing this next-generation learning environment to life for the Fox Hill community."

The new Fox Hill Elementary School is expected to provide a modern, flexible learning environment designed to support 21st-century educational programming, enhance student engagement, and serve as a long-term asset for the Burlington community.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $2.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $150,000,000 in contracts to certified small, veteran, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact:

CTA Construction Managers

781-786-6600

https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC