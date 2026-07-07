The new station is designed to enhance emergency response capabilities while providing firefighters with a modern, durable, and efficient facility tailored to the demands of contemporary fire service operations.

MELROSE, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The City of Melrose is excited to break ground on the new Engine 2 building for our Melrose firefighters, and I am grateful for the support of Melrose voters for the public safety buildings debt exclusion in 2023," said Mayor Jen Grigoraitis. "The work of so many got us to this exciting moment for our community: thank you to the taxpayers, elected officials, city staff, and design and campaign committee members over many years. This new station represents a new chapter for Melrose Fire Department and for our city."

CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Groundbreaking for New Melrose Fire Engine 2 Station

The project team includes CTA Construction Managers as Construction Manager, Dore & Whittier as Architect, Vertex as Owner's Project Manager, and the City of Melrose.

CTA Construction Managers and Vertex share a 13-year relationship, having collaborated on five previous projects, while CTA and Dore & Whittier have also worked together for 13 years, with the Melrose Fire Engine 2 project marking their third collaboration.

"We are honored to partner with the City of Melrose, Vertex, and Dore & Whittier on this important public safety investment," said Pat Tompkins, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "Constructing a new fire station on an occupied site requires disciplined planning, close stakeholder coordination, and an unwavering focus on safety and schedule performance. Our team is committed to delivering a facility that strengthens emergency response capabilities and serves the Melrose community for generations to come."

"This project represents a significant investment in Melrose's public safety infrastructure and reflects the City's commitment to providing first responders with facilities that support operational effectiveness and resilience," said Bryan Fors, Project Executive at Vertex, "With demolition and reconstruction occurring on the same site, early planning, risk management, and close coordination among all project partners are critical to maintaining continuity and delivering a successful outcome for the community," he continued.

"The new Fire Engine 2 Station has been designed to support both the operational demands of emergency response and the long-term needs of the department and community," said Glen Gollrad, Architect at Dore & Whittier. "Our design approach prioritizes durability, efficient circulation, functional adjacencies, and resilient building systems, while creating a facility that enhances firefighter wellness and supports reliable service delivery."

"This groundbreaking marks an exciting milestone for the City of Melrose and our public safety community," said Denise Gaffey of the City of Melrose Office of Planning and Community Development. "The new Fire Engine 2 Station represents an investment not only in critical infrastructure, but in the safety, preparedness, and long-term service capabilities that our residents rely upon every day. We are proud to partner with an experienced project team to bring this important facility to fruition."

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $2.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $150,000,000 in contracts to certified small, veteran, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

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