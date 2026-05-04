State-of-the-art facility will enhance emergency response and support firefighter safety in Melrose, MA

MELROSE, Mass., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers (CTA), a leading municipal and public works construction management firm based in Waltham, MA, announced it has been awarded the contract to construct the new Melrose Fire Station – Engine 2, in Melrose, Massachusetts.

The new facility represents a significant, proactive investment by the City of Melrose in modernizing its public safety infrastructure.

CTA Construction Managers Awarded Contract for New Melrose Fire Station Engine 2

"The City of Melrose is excited to break ground on the new Engine 2 building for our Melrose firefighters, and I am grateful for the support of Melrose voters for the public safety buildings debt exclusion in 2023," said Mayor Jen Grigoraitis. "The work of so many got us to this exciting moment for our community: thank you to the taxpayers, elected officials, city staff, and design and campaign committee members over many years. It is exciting to break ground on a new chapter for Melrose Fire Department and for our city."

"Designed to support rapid emergency response, firefighter wellness, and long-term operational efficiency, the new Engine 2 station will replace the existing, outdated facility with a purpose-built structure tailored to the evolving needs of today's fire service," said Denise M. Gaffey, from the Office of Planning and Community Development for the City of Melrose. "The current facility presents limitations in accommodating today's larger fire engines and advanced emergency equipment. Constrained apparatus bays, limited storage capacity, and outdated building systems have created inefficiencies that can impact response readiness and day-to-day operations," she continued.

CTA Construction Managers will oversee all phases of construction, including demolition of the existing structure. "CTA is working closely with city officials, the Melrose Fire Department, and the project design team to deliver a high-performance facility that meets stringent safety, durability, and functionality standards," said Pat Tompkins, Principal at CTA Construction Managers. "We are honored to partner with the city to deliver a modern fire station that not only enhances emergency response capabilities but also provides a safe, efficient, and resilient environment for the firefighters who serve this community every day."

"Importantly, the new all-electric, net-zero energy ready facility is a strategic response to the City's sustainability objectives to reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption. At the same time, design features address first responder health, wellness, and readiness with comfortable living quarters, improved circulation and accessibility, and decontamination areas and environmental zoning to minimize carcinogen exposure," said Glen Gollrad, with Dore + Whittier, the architecture firm that designed the new station.

"The building will also emphasize durability and low lifecycle costs, ensuring the facility serves the community for decades to come and stays consistent with Melrose's energy initiatives," said Brian Fors, Project Executive with Vertex, the firm serving as the city's OPM (owner's project manager) on the project.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks with completion targeted for Fall 2027.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $2.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $150,000,000 in contracts to certified small, veteran, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

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CTA Construction Managers

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SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC