Construction on the school is expected to be substantially completed in early 2028.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers joined the Town of Burlington, Burlington Public Schools, project partners, elected officials, and community members to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Fox Hill Elementary School, marking the official start of construction on a state-of-the-art educational facility that will serve Burlington students for generations to come.

CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Groundbreaking for New Fox Hill Elementary School in Burlington

The new Fox Hill Elementary School represents Burlington's continued investment in creating exceptional learning environments that support educational excellence, collaboration, and sustainability. Once complete, the school will provide students and educators with a modern, flexible, and inspiring facility designed to meet the needs of today's learners while serving the community well in the future.

For CTA Construction Managers, the project marks another milestone in its longstanding relationship with the Town of Burlington. Over the past 15 years, CTA has partnered with the Town to deliver six major municipal and educational facilities, including Memorial Elementary School, Marshall Simonds Middle School, the Burlington Department of Public Works Facility, the Burlington Parks & Recreation Facility, the Burlington Police Station (also under construction), and now the Fox Hill Elementary School.

"This groundbreaking represents much more than the beginning of construction—it represents Burlington's continued commitment to investing in its students and community," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal at CTA Construction Managers. "We are honored to once again partner with the Town of Burlington on another transformational project. The trust the Town has placed in our team over the years is something we value tremendously, and we're excited to deliver a school that will serve generations of students."

The project also continues CTA's long-standing collaboration with DiNisco Design, marking approximately 21 years of partnership and the firm's 10th school project together. CTA is also proud to continue its relationship with Dore & Whittier, serving as the Owner's Project Manager, building on approximately 15 years of successful collaboration across numerous K-12 projects.

"Fox Hill Elementary School has been thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and student success while providing the flexibility to adapt to future educational needs," said Donna DiNisco, President of DiNisco Design. "We're thrilled to celebrate this important milestone and look forward to seeing the vision become a reality through the continued collaboration of the entire project team."

"The groundbreaking represents a major milestone in a journey that we began with the Town in 2022," said Steve Brown Senior, Project Manager at Dore & Whittier. "Our firm is proud to have supported the project from its earliest planning stages and to continue working alongside the Town, CTA Construction, and DiNisco Design. The strength of this collaborative team has been essential in moving the Fox Hill project forward, and we are excited to see the community's vision begin to take shape.

CTA Construction Managers continues to progress on the construction of the school, including the commencement of the structural steel phase. The new building construction is expected to be substantially completed in early 2028.

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SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC