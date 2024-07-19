CTA Smart Receives a US$ 3M Investment in a New Funding Round to Accelerate International Expansion

SÃO PAULO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Smart, a leading technology company in the fuel sector, has secured a US$ 3 million investment in a new funding round to boost its international growth. Led by Invisto and Indicator Capital, this investment will support CTA Smart's expansion into the American market and lay the groundwork for global outreach.

Investment Details Indicator Capital, the largest early-stage venture capital firm in Latin America specializing in Internet of Things (IoT), and Invisto, a Southern Brazilian VC firm, are spearheading the investment. Invisto contributed US$ 2 million, while Indicator Capital added US$ 1 million. CTA Smart had previously received US$ 1 million from the Indicator 2 IoT fund in October 2021, with total investments now reaching approximately US$ 3 million.

Growth and Expansion CTA Smart's consistent financial and commercial growth, particularly in North America, influenced the investment decision. The company's operational strength is shown by its active fueling points, exceeding 3,000 in Brazil and over 400 in the United States over the past 18 months. The startup manages more than 2.5 billion liters of diesel annually.

Agile Management Platform Headquartered in Brazil, CTA Smart utilizes intelligent systems technology for fleet fueling, operating on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. The platform offers robust, remote installation for fuel management across various industries globally, previously available only to large enterprises. Fuel is a significant cost for sectors such as transportation, mining, construction, and forestry. CTA Smart's real-time, cloud-based management reduces waste and deviations, lowering operational costs while enhancing productivity, profitability, and competitiveness.

American Market Potential Bruno Lopes, CEO of CTA Smart, highlighted the company's partnerships with major distributors in Brazil and TRRs, improving fuel delivery logistics and customer relations. Marcelo Wolowski, founder and CEO of Invisto, expressed enthusiasm about CTA Smart's promising traction in the American market, serving as a gateway to the global market.

Global Reach CTA Smart's international brand, Link2Pump, led by CEO Filipe Borges, has grown over 100% annually for two years and operates in seven countries, including Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, and the UAE. The technology serves over 40 U.S. states, attracting large-scale clients. Borges noted the company's readinors with internals for the next step toward becoming a global entity.

About CTA Smart | Link2Pump Founded in 2012, CTA Smart specializes in fuel management, fleet management, and supply control. Based in Porto Alegre-RS, Brazil, and Miami, USA, the company prides itself on simplicity and adaptability, addressing customer needs across various sectl diesel consumption. For more information, visit www.link2pump.com

SOURCE CTA Smart