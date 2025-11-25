CTCI to Join Foxconn, TEEMA in Global Science Park Initiative to Boost Taiwan Electronics Firms' Global Expansion

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provider CTCI announced today that it will collaborate with Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Company) and TEEMA (Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association) on an initiative to set up "TEEMA Science Parks" overseas, leveraging CTCI's EPC capabilities and experiences in building low-carbon industry parks, factories, and industrial plants.

Launched by Foxconn and TEEMA, the initiative aims to set up multiple science parks across Asia, the Americas, and Europe to help Taiwanese electrical and electronics firms cope with the challenges of changing global business landscape marked by regional manufacturing, supply chain restructuring, and geopolitical influences. TEEMA Science Parks will draw upon the experiences of science parks in Taiwan, bringing institutions, technologies, and human resources along to enhance manufacturing capacity overseas. The parks will also be empowered by AI and include ESG elements. CTCI is excited to be part of this forward-looking and global-scale project that may boost Taiwanese firms' competitiveness and overseas expansion.

"CTCI is pleased to become a key partner of the TEEMA Science Park project development team," said CTCI Corp. Chairman Michael Yang. "We'll be mostly involved in the general development and planning of science parks in Mexico, the US, Poland, and India, as well as project management and EPC works. Our three business groups—engineering, intelligent solutions, and resource cycling—will form a strong, professional team to build sustainable, intelligent, and globally aligned infrastructure for these science parks. We look forward to seeing these parks become important foundations for Taiwanese firms' global expansion."

With years of experience in energy infrastructure, resource cycling, and advanced technology facilities, CTCI has built its presence in the US, China, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India, completing many infrastructure-building projects, such as wastewater treatment plants, water reclamation plants, waste solvent recovery facilities, energy-from-waste plants, final disposal facilities, air pollution control facilities, gas-fired power plants, cogeneration power plants, electrical substations, solar power plants, chip fabs, electronic assembly plants, and data centers. CTCI prides itself on being the only EPC group in Taiwan with full-spectrum capacity for front-end engineering, design, construction, operation and maintenance, investment, and management. By joining TEEMA's global science park initiative, CTCI would enhance its project credentials while helping Foxconn and TEEMA advance their vision for a worldwide science park network that brings Taiwanese technology, management practices, and values to global markets.

About CTCI http://www.ctci.com

CTCI (TWSE: 9933, TPEx: 5209, TPEx: 6803) is a global engineering services provider that offers a comprehensive range of services, products, and solutions. Since its founding in 1979, CTCI has strived to deliver the world's most reliable engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation & maintenance, and project management services. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CTCI serves the environmental, refinery, petrochemicals, power, transportation, industrial, advanced technology facilities, and LNG receiving terminals markets. The company has about 8,000 employees in around 50 operation bases spanning across more than 10 countries. CTCI aims to become a Guardian of Sustainable Earth by contributing to global sustainability through green engineering, and is committed to wielding its influence in the industry to create a low-carbon supply chain. It continues to engage its partners worldwide to deliver responsible business operations, jointly contributing to the planet's sustainable development. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index.

SOURCE CTCI