CTE CHANGES COMPANY BRAND NAME TO WEISIGER GROUP

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTE, the Southeast's premier equipment and service provider for the construction, electric power generation and material handling industries, announced today it is changing its company brand name to Weisiger Group. This new name was selected to honor the company's nearly 100-year history as a trailblazing, family-owned organization, with distinguished brands like Carolina Cat and LiftOne. The updated brand identity was intentionally designed to signify enduring performance, a commitment to service, and the legacy of individual employees and customers who built the company and will continue to be its foundation for generations to come.

"Weisiger represents more than just a family name," explained Ed Weisiger, Jr., the company's chief executive officer. "It signifies our nearly 100-year commitment to serving our customers, communities, and our team members. We are so grateful for the hard work of those who came before us over many generations, as well as the employees who are with us today, and it's an honor to share the Weisiger name with them."

"Our family name has been a part of our communities for nearly a century," said Ed Weisiger, Sr. "I'm very proud of today's announcement, and my dad [founder L.M. Weisiger] would be, too. It's incredible to think that he started with 15 employees in 1926 and today we are one of the largest private companies based in North Carolina with 2,000 employees."

As Weisiger Group embarks on this new chapter, the name change does not alter the company's commitment to innovation and the opportunities and stability it offers its employees and customers. Throughout the transition, stakeholders can expect uninterrupted service and unwavering dedication to their success.

Along with the name change, comes an updated company logo and a new website, WeisigerGroup.com. The full transition of company assets will continue through the end of 2023. CTE's family of companies will now be referred to as Weisiger Group. The names of division companies (e.g., Carolina Cat or LiftOne) remain unchanged. For more information about the name change and ongoing updates, please visit Weisiger's website, WeisigerGroup.com.

About Weisiger
Founded in 1926, Weisiger Group (formerly CTE) is the Southeast's premier equipment and service provider for the construction, electric power generation and material handling industries. The family-owned company now has its fourth generation of leadership and has built its business based on the principles of trust, integrity, innovation, and a desire to help its customers and employees succeed.

Weisiger is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. The Weisiger Group of companies includes Carolina Cat, LiftOne, SITECH Horizon, Prime Source, Hydraulics Express, Power Products & Solutions, and BlueSkye Automation.    

Weisiger was named as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company, a designation sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal that recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. Learn more at WeisigerGroup.com.                                                  

