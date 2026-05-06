CTE Watch Company Is Appointed as a Luminox Distributor for Caribbean Travel Retail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTE Watch Company announced today that it has been appointed as an official distributor for Luminox across the Caribbean travel retail market. This partnership marks a significant expansion for both companies, bringing Luminox's performance-driven timepieces to a broader global audience through high-traffic travel channels.

Known for its rugged durability and constant visibility technology, Luminox has built a strong reputation among military personnel, law enforcement, and outdoor enthusiasts. Designed and engineered in Switzerland, Luminox watches are trusted in extreme conditions and recognized for their bold, functional aesthetic.

Through this new partnership, CTE Watch Company will introduce Luminox collections to key retailers throughout the Caribbean, enhancing accessibility for international travelers seeking reliable, adventure-ready timepieces.

"We are proud to welcome Luminox to our growing portfolio of brands," said Emiliano Shnitzer-Bartocci of CTE Watch Company. "Luminox represents a unique blend of performance, innovation, and storytelling that resonates strongly with today's global traveler. This partnership allows us to further strengthen our presence in the travel retail space with a brand that truly stands out."

Matt Tilley, VP of Sales from Luminox added, "CTE Watch Company's expertise in travel retail and established network throughout the Caribbean makes them an ideal partner. We are excited to expand our reach in this important market and connect with new customers worldwide."

This collaboration underscores CTE Watch Company's continued commitment to curating a diverse and dynamic portfolio of brands tailored to the evolving preferences of travel retail consumers.

About CTE Watch Company

CTE Watch Company is a leading distributor of watches and accessories, specializing in travel retail, cruise ship distribution, and international markets. With a strong network of retail partners and a focus on brand development, CTE delivers premium products to a global customer base.

About Luminox

Luminox is a Swiss-made watch brand renowned for its durability, precision, and proprietary self-powered illumination technology. Designed for performance in the harshest environments, Luminox timepieces are trusted by professionals and adventurers around the world.

Media Contact:

Sharony Shnitzer

COO

CTE Watch Company

[email protected]

+1-954-981-0717

SOURCE CTE Watch Co