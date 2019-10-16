CTEK and Cadex Forge Partnership, to Redefine Automotive Battery Diagnostics

With a focus on OEMs and professional independent and dealership workshops, the partnership will deliver new charging, maintenance and testing solutions to give customers the most efficient, accurate and reliable battery test equipment available.

The patented 2nd generation SPECTRO™ test engine, developed by Cadex, will be right at the heart of a wide range of innovative diagnostic products. The two companies will bring their technical and market expertise together to create a family of innovative diagnostic products around this ground-breaking SPECTRO™ Technology.

Henk Lubberts, Global Director, OE at CTEK, said: "Battery testing is an area of focus for us, and we were looking for a partner with the same appetite for innovation as we have. Cadex has a proven track record of excellence in a wide range of applications where precision, quality and reliability are paramount. They are the perfect match for CTEK because they share the same core values and the same innovative approach to new technology."

Markus Pauli, COO at Cadex added: "CTEK has unrivalled expertise in the automotive battery charging and maintenance market, and a reputation for cutting-edge products and flawless execution. In Partnership with CTEK we will be ideally set up to integrate the revolutionary SPECTRO™ technology into a suite of diagnostic products and deliver them into the automotive industry. We are excited to be partnering with CTEK to create a new standard in efficiency and accuracy for automotive battery testing.

Henk Lubberts continued "It's very much a mutually beneficial relationship where we can share our expertise to enhance our current products. And it also gives us the opportunity to design, develop and manufacture exciting new products in existing and new markets. We are really excited about this partnership."

CTEK is delighted to be welcoming Cadex to their booth at the AAPEX show in Las Vegas; Tuesday 5 November – Thursday 7 November, booth #2876.

Press enquiries

CTEK

Katharine Parker

PR & External Communication Manager

Tel: +44(0)7974-141266

E-mail: katharine.parker@ctek.com

Click here to find more out about CTEK

Cadex

John Bradshaw

Marketing and Communication Manager

Tel: +1-800-565-5228

E-mail: info@cadex.com

Click here to find more out about Cadex

SOURCE Cadex Electronics Inc.; CTEK Sweden AB