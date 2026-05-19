CTEK experts urge drivers to prepare before their first ride or drive

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2026 brought one of the warmest starts to spring in over 100 years. As thousands of drivers bring cars, motorcycles, and boats out of winter storage, industry experts warn that summer is one of the most common times for battery-related breakdowns.

After months of cold weather, short journeys or complete inactivity, many vehicle batteries are left partially discharged — even if the vehicle appears fine.

CTEK Asks Your Battery Survived Winter. Will It Survive Summer?

For enthusiasts especially, that first summer start isn't just functional, it's emotional. It's the reunion after months apart. And nothing dampens that moment faster than a dead battery.

Battery specialists at CTEK are encouraging drivers to take simple preventative steps before turning the key.

Head of North American Operations at CTEK, Steve Hayes explains: "A weak battery rarely gives a dramatic warning. It quietly loses performance over time, particularly during winter storage. A quick check and recharge before your first drive can save frustration, call-outs and unnecessary replacements."

Why Summer Is a Risk Period

Batteries naturally discharge when a vehicle is unused

Cold temperatures reduce battery efficiency

Modern vehicles continue to draw small amounts of power even when parked

Short winter journeys often don't allow full recharge

By spring, many batteries are operating below optimal charge levels, even if they're only a few years old.

Summer Readiness: 6 Expert Tips Before Your First Drive

Check battery condition before starting

Use an intelligent charger with built-in diagnostics, such as the CTEK CS ONE Gen 2, which automatically analyzes battery health before charging. Recharge before heading out

Compact chargers like the CTEK NXT 5 are ideal for cars and motorcycles, restoring charge safely and efficiently after winter storage. Use higher power for larger batteries

Performance cars and boats with larger battery capacity benefit from a more powerful charger such as the CTEK NXT 15, designed for faster, controlled charging Maintain charge during storage

Long-term maintenance charging prevents sulphation and extends battery life. Smart chargers automatically switch to maintenance mode once fully charged. Inspect terminals and connections

While charging, check for corrosion and ensure clean, secure connections for optimal performance. Keep emergency starting power on hand

An all-in-one solution like the CTEK CS Free can provide peace of mind. The CS Free can safely charge a battery within 15 minutes, getting drivers back on the road and adventures.

From classic cars and performance vehicles to motorcycles and boats, summer marks the return of passion projects across the country. Ensuring reliable starting power helps protect both the vehicle and the experience.

Hayes continued "At CTEK, our philosophy is simple: Power Every Moment. From the first start of summer to every spontaneous ride, reliable battery care means confidence is never left to chance."

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655

SOURCE CTEK