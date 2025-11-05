From smarter charging to connected vehicle care, CTEK sets a new benchmark for performance, reliability, and innovation at SEMA 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, the global leader in vehicle charging and battery management solutions, today announced a bold expansion of its product portfolio at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. With the debut of the NXT Series Chargers, the CS ONE (Gen 2) smart charger, and the RB 3000 and RB 4000 Premium Boosters, CTEK is redefining how drivers charge, maintain, and power their vehicles.

CTEK Unveils Next-Generation Lineup At SEMA 2025 – Smarter, Stronger, And More Connected Than Ever

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for CTEK," said Fredrik Uhrbom, President of CTEK's Consumer Division. "From our advanced NXT chargers to the next-generation CS ONE and our powerful new RB Boosters, we're giving customers more control, capability, and confidence than ever before — whether they're at home, in the garage, or on the go."

NXT Series – Next-Level Power for Every Driver

The new NXT 5 and NXT 15 chargers represent the next evolution in professional-grade battery charging — built tough, designed smart, and powered by CTEK's patented technology

NXT chargers press release SEMA…

NXT 5: Compact 5A charger ideal for motorcycles, cars, and seasonal vehicles.

NXT 15: 15A high-performance charger for trucks, boats, and off-road vehicles.

Both models deliver automatic, spark-free operation and feature heavy-duty, temperature-compensated performance for ultimate reliability in any condition.

CS ONE (Gen 2) – The Future of Smart Charging

Unveiled for the first time at SEMA 2025, the CS ONE (Gen 2) introduces built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and a redesigned CTEK App, giving users complete remote control over charging and monitoring

CS ONE press release SEMA 2025

Key innovations include:

APTO™ Adaptive Charging Technology that automatically detects and optimizes for any 12V battery.

Polarity-free clamps for safe, simple use.

Connect & Forget functionality for long-term battery maintenance.

"The CS ONE (Gen 2) delivers the most advanced charging experience we've ever created — effortless, intelligent, and entirely connected," added Uhrbom.

RB Series Boosters – Instant Power, Anywhere

Also debuting today, CTEK introduced the RB 3000 and RB 4000 Premium Boosters, combining instant jump-start capability with advanced safety and portable power-bank functionality

Boosters press release SEMA 2025

RB 4000: 4000A peak current, up to 45 starts per charge — ideal for large vehicles and harsh conditions.

RB 3000: 3000A peak current, up to 30 starts per charge — perfect for everyday use.

Both models include USB-A/USB-C ports, multi-mode LED lights, and spark-proof technology, all within a rugged, compact Swedish design.

Availability

The NXT 5, NXT 15, and RB Series Boosters are available to order through authorized CTEK distributors and at www.ctek.com.

The CS ONE (Gen 2) will be available early 2026.

CTEK at SEMA 2025

CTEK's full range of innovative chargers and boosters — including the new NXT Series, CS ONE (Gen 2), and RB Boosters — are on display all week at the SEMA Show, located in the Central Hall, Booth #20245. Visitors are invited to experience live product demos, meet the CTEK team, and see firsthand how CTEK is powering the future of vehicle charging.

For more information, visit www.CTEK.com or follow @CTEKChargers on Instagram and Facebook.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655

SOURCE CTEK