SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tire Rack, America's leading online tire and wheel retailer, has announced the addition of CTEK's premium battery charging and maintenance products to its extensive lineup. This partnership brings U.S. customers access to one of the world's most trusted brands in battery care.

Tire Rack Now Offers CTEK Battery Charging And Maintenance Products

"We're excited to have Tire Rack offering CTEK products," said Steve Hayes, Head of North American Operations at CTEK. "Tire Rack is a nationally recognized retailer with a reputation for excellence. As two premium brands, our collaboration is a natural fit – CTEK delivers proven quality and innovation, and Tire Rack provides the perfect platform to connect those solutions with drivers across the country."

CTEK is known globally for its innovation and reliability in battery management, offering solutions that ensure optimal performance, extended battery life, and greater convenience for drivers.

"While Tire Rack is widely known for offering consumers a huge tire selection and independent tire test data and advice, we know our customers rely on us for many top-quality automotive maintenance products and accessories," said Bill Grove, Tire Rack SVP of Non-Tire Products. "CTEK's reputation for advanced technologies and quality products perfectly aligns with the Tire Rack product portfolio and what our customers have come to expect."

With this partnership, Tire Rack customers across the United States can now purchase a wide selection of CTEK battery chargers and maintenance products directly at www.tirerack.com

ABOUT TIRE RACK

Tire Rack, family-owned and headquartered in South Bend, Ind., is a leading independent tire tester and consumer-direct source for tires, wheels, and performance accessories. Their team tests tires from every major tire manufacturer at the company's 12-acre test facility on the headquarter campus, at Treadwell Research Park in Pearsall, Texas, and winter test facilities in Northern Michigan. Findings are published on the company's website, www.tirerack.com/, where consumers can make an educated decision on their purchase. Tire Rack has also collected the largest known cache of consumer ratings and reviews anywhere, with more than 200,000 consumer surveys representing over 2.9 billion miles of real-world tire data. Its testing and informational videos are available online in their Video Center at www.tirerack.com/videos.

Since 1979, Tire Rack has grown from a single-point retail store in Indianapolis, Indiana to encompass over 2.9 million square feet of space in 12 distribution centers across the country. A diverse and broad in-stock inventory from 26 major tire and nearly 60 wheel brands can be delivered most anywhere in the country in one business day. A national network of over 10,000 independent Recommended Installers is available to assist customers across the country with installation of their purchases. Tire Rack continues to revolutionize the tire buying process with their mobile tire installation option in many areas that will install tires in your driveway, at work, or wherever you are.

In 2021, Tire Rack was acquired by privately owned The Reinalt-Thomas Corporation, which does business at more than 1,200 retail locations as Discount Tire and America's Tire and owns full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire, Suburban Tire, and Ellisville Tire & Service.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

