CTEK Launches World's First Truly Portable Battery Charger with Adaptive Boost Technology

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK's new CS FREE is the world's first truly portable battery charger and maintainer with Adaptive Boost technology. No power? No problem.

Within 15 minutes, the CS FREE can take your car from a dead battery to back on the road without being tied to a power outlet. Now available in North America, the CS FREE keeps 12V lead-acid and lithium (LiFePO4) batteries charged wherever you go.

Available accessories allow the CS FREE to enable maintenance charging via solar panels or a 12V service battery for complete charging freedom wherever you go, perfect for campers or adventurers heading off-grid. CTEK's new CS Free is the world's first truly portable battery charger and maintainer with Adaptive Boost technology. Within 15 minutes, the CS Free can take your car from a dead battery to back on the road without being tied to a power outlet. The award-winning multi-functional CS FREE is four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank.

The multi-functional CS FREE is four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank.

Adaptive Boost - Jumper cables and regular boosters are designed to shock your battery by pouring in a lot of electricity in a very short time, a process that can be dangerous for your battery and your vehicle's electronic systems. CTEK's Adaptive Boost technology analyzes a battery to give it the correct power it needs to safely and quickly charge your battery while protecting sensitive vehicle tech.

Adaptive Boost technology makes the CS FREE the ideal charger to use if your vehicle battery fails when you're away from home. Don't rely on expensive roadside assistance services or jumper cables. With the CS FREE 15-minute start time, dead batteries go from a major hassle to a minor inconvenience.

Battery Charger - The CS FREE can be used as a regular battery charger and maintainer. Use it as a portable charger to top up your battery, especially handy for vehicles stored for longer periods of time away from power. Available accessories allow the CS FREE to enable maintenance charging via solar panels or a 12V service battery for complete charging freedom wherever you go, perfect for campers or adventurers heading off-grid.

Smart Maintainer - The smart maintainer allows you to keep your battery in peak condition. Regularly maintaining batteries prolongs their lifespan as much as 3-times, saving you from costly replacements.

Hi-Tech Power Bank - With USB-C and USB-A outputs for charging laptops, smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other devices, the CS FREE is more than a portable vehicle charger, it's the ultimate 12V power bank. Charge your tech while camping, traveling, or during power outages at home.

With CTEK's CS FREE, you can charge it, take it with you, and use it anywhere. Suitable for cars, motorcycles, leisure vehicles, and boats, the smart and simple Swedish design features no buttons or modes, only clear, easy-to-read displays - just connect and the CS FREE will do the rest.

With USB-C connectivity, you can fully recharge your CS FREE quickly and easily. Once you've charged it, the CS FREE will hold its charge for up to a year.

In addition to charging the CS FREE via a power outlet via the supplied PD travel charger and USB-C cable, the CS FREE also can be charged via:

12V service battery using optional USB-C charger cable clamps

Solar panels using CTEK's optional solar panel charge kit

12V accessory plug

"If you have a dead battery, you could be stuck along the side of a road, in a parking lot, or out in the wild, and no matter how powerful your regular battery charger is, if you can't plug it in anywhere, it's of no use to you," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America. "With the CS FREE, you truly have portable charging and power to go wherever you are."

The innovative CS FREE was named the 2021 Auto Express Product Of The Year with judges calling the Adaptive Boost technology "revolutionary."

The CS FREE and accessories are available at www.smartercharger.com.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.



Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles.

Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to greener mobility, by adhering to industry-leading ESG standards.

Media Contact:

Bobbie DuMelle

312.967.1430

[email protected]

SOURCE CTEK