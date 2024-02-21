CTEK Offers Winter Storage Tips For Smooth Spring Start Ups

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter storms batter North America, drivers are only dreaming of hitting the open road with their classic car or convertible. These treasured vehicles are safely in the garage anxiously waiting for Spring. CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has some useful advice for wise winter storage that will keep your vehicle battery in tip top condition, ready for a smooth spring start.

"You want to be ready for the first drive of the season and not face a dead battery after months of waiting in anticipation throughout the winter," said Bobbie DuMelle, President, CTEK North America. "Smart owners maintain their vehicles' battery throughout the year whether or not they're being driven– and in doing so can guarantee battery performance and extend battery life by up to three times. A little maintenance can save disappointment and costly repairs."

CTEK has some tips for wise winter storage:

Regular Maintenance

CTEK recommends carrying out regular (at least monthly) maintenance charging with a smart battery charger and maintainer like the CTEK MXS 5.0. This will keep your battery topped up and in peak condition through the winter months, and you can be confident that the engine will start right when you need it the moment spring comes around again.

Keep it Clean

A dirty battery can discharge more quickly than a clean battery; small amounts of voltage can track across the moist dirt to earth, speeding the discharge process. Always clean off dirt and moisture.

Keep it Charged

Investing in a smart charger like the MXS 5.0, with CTEK's patented 8-step charging curve and built-in temperature compensation, is the smart choice for drivers. The MXS 5.0 will maximize the performance of your battery, eliminating the risk of sudden failures when you need it the most. And with its RECOND mode, the MXS 5.0 can even recondition deeply discharged batteries to restore battery health.

"Vehicles left in storage over winter need a special kind of care and attention," said DuMelle. "The summer and fall heat may have put strain on your battery without you even knowing it, and once your vehicle is in storage, the battery will continue to lose charge, especially as your car is still using power in the background, even when the ignition's turned off."

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden , CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

