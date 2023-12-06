CTEK Returns To PRI Show In Indianapolis

CTEK to Display Performance Products

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a leading global brand in battery management solutions, will return to the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis this week in booth #4506. Following the success of exhibiting in 2022, CTEK will once again display its performance products at the PRI Show, the premier motorsports trade show.

"Last year, we were proud to introduce the motorsports industry to CTEK's innovations to keep their race cars running at peak performance," said Bobbie DuMelle, President of CTEK North America. "CTEK products can alleviate the worry of race teams by keeping their race cars and powersport vehicles running."

CTEK will display its complete line-up of battery products for all 12 Volt batteries, including lithium, that can extend the battery life and maximize battery and vehicle performance. Race and powersport vehicles are often stored for long periods of time, and a battery can lose its charge while stored. For the best performance possible, race and powersport vehicles needs to be in top condition including the battery.

"Many racers are on tight budgets, and their vehicles aren't driven on a daily basis," added DuMelle. "CTEK products can help them save money while ensuring their racecars start when it's most critical, on the racetrack."

The CT5 POWERSPORT ensures racers are ready for action every time. With dedicated programs for lead-acid and lithium batteries, racers can get the best performance out of their vehicle batteries whether on land, water, snow, or ice. The CT5 POWERSPORT has been designed specifically to charge and maintain powersport batteries using advanced technology to give three fully automatic charging and maintenance programs – Normal: for all lead-acid batteries, including AGM, and all 12V LiFePO4 batteries. If required, the CT5 Powersport can be connected directly to the battery indefinitely, it will not over or undercharge. The CT5 POWERSPORT battery charger provides peace of mind that the battery is charged to capacity and ready to go.

On the track, the CTEK four-in-one CS FREE portable charger enables charging on-the-go. The multi-functional CS FREE celebrates the growing complexity of in-vehicle technologies by providing four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank. Unlike traditional booster cables, the award-winning CS FREE uses revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology to gently and safely give a dead battery a boost to start within just 15 minutes which is great insurance for the starting line.

"We were thrilled with the amount of interest in CTEK at the PRI Show in 2022," said DuMelle. "We know the 2023 Show will be even more successful." We are excited to see more CTEK chargers in the racetrack pits."

Stop by booth #4506 or visit www.smartercharger.com for more information.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

