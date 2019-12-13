CTEK Time to Go Gift Set the Smart Choice for Holiday Giving

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, CTEK , an award-winning leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, is maximizing gift-giving potential. CTEK is offering an exclusive CT5 Time To Go gift set featuring the popular and easy-to-use CT5 Time To Go battery charger and maintainer.

CTEK's exclusive Time to Go holiday gift set includes the CT5 Time to Go car battery charger, Comfort Connect Extension Cable, CTEK bumper, CTEK power bank and a toolbox. The gift set is only available at www.smartercharger.com. Crash the HRP Dog, who works at Hoerr Racing Products, home of DFS, one of CTEK's great distributors, is ready to celebrate the holidays with CTEK's CT5 Time to Go gift set. The gift set is only available at www.smartercharger.com.

In addition to the CT5 Time to Go, the gift set includes an 8.2-foot CTEK Comfort Connect Extension Cable which ensures the charger can easily reach a garage or shop outlet. An included CTEK Bumper fits the Time to Go charger and its silicone rubber protects and grips, preventing damage to vehicle paint.

As an added bonus, the CTEK Time to Go gift set features a CTEK power bank and toolbox. The power bank, which is designed to look like a miniature Time to Go, is perfect for charging phones, tablets or any other USB gadgets. The CTEK toolbox makes a great addition to any garage or workshop.

The CT5 Time To Go gift set is "the perfect gift to keep your holidays charged," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America.

CTEK offers high-quality, reliable car battery chargers and accessories. The groundbreaking CT5 Time to Go car battery charger answers the question, "When will my battery be fully charged?" Display lights on the charger give an accurate prediction of the remaining charging time in hours. The charger also indicates when it's safe to try and start the vehicle before its fully charged.

The CT5 Time To Go offers three charging and maintenance programs - Normal, AGM and Recond. CTEK's patented pulse maintenance technology means the CT5 Time To Go can be connected to a battery for months at a time. Simply connect and forget.

All CTEK chargers utilize a spark-free, short-circuit-proof design incorporating a feature to prevent cables from being incorrectly connected to the wrong battery terminals. No special automotive knowledge is needed to use a CTEK charger, making it the perfect gift for drivers young and old.

The CT5 Time To Go gift set, as well as CTEK's complete line of car battery chargers, accessories and professional products, can be found at www.smartercharger.com .

CTEK SWEDEN AB is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge, and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the market.

CTEK's range of E-mobility products and solutions range from individual at-home charging stations, to larger corporate and commercial installations with many charging stations requiring load balancing, monitoring, and payment solutions.

With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24V lead-acid & lithium (12V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance in a range of different situations.

Globally, CTEK sells more than 1 million battery chargers annually and regularly tops independent battery charger competitive tests.

CTEK supplies car battery chargers to the world's most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

