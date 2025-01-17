Cold weather can reduce battery performance by up to 50%, leaving drivers vulnerable to unexpected breakdowns

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With meteorologists forecasting a polar vortex with severe cold temperatures dropping to as low as -23°F across many states, battery charging expert CTEK warns that up to 50% of drivers could face vehicle start failures. The combination of freezing conditions, short trips, and increased technology, puts significant stress on vehicles, particularly their batteries.

CTEK Winter Battery Warning: Half of U.S. Vehicles at Risk of Breakdown as Cold Weather Strikes

"Cold weather can reduce battery performance by up to 50%, leaving drivers vulnerable to unexpected breakdowns," explains Steve Hayes, Head of North America Operations, CTEK. "Modern vehicles are increasingly sophisticated, with everything from door locks to heated seats and steering wheels relying on electronics. This puts tremendous demand on batteries, especially during winter. I would suggest reaching for a battery charger, ahead of this predicted cold spell, to protect against a dead battery – don't get left out in the cold!"

Owners are increasingly keeping their vehicles longer, with the average age of vehicles on U.S. roads reaching record highs. The average age of cars and light trucks was about 12.5 years, while most car batteries last 3-5 years. Lack of battery maintenance, combined with short trips for errands can lead to battery issues. Even when parked, car batteries lose 0.1V of energy monthly, with additional drain from alarm systems, onboard computers, and remote locking. Regular driving only charges the battery to 80% capacity, making a battery charger essential for optimal performance.

The impact of cold weather on car batteries is particularly severe, affecting:

Overall battery capacity





Engine cranking power





Electronic system performance





Battery charging efficiency

To combat these winter challenges, CTEK recommends the CTEK MUS 4.3 Polar battery charger, specifically engineered for extreme cold weather conditions. With a 15.8 V charge, it is a quicker and more efficient charge in colder weather. This advanced charging solution features:

Cold weather optimized performance





Fully automatic 8-step charging process





Temperature-compensated charging algorithms





Spark-free operation and reverse polarity protection





Water and dust resistant means it is safe to use in all climate situations





Safe for long-term connection





Specialized reconditioning mode for deeply discharged batteries





Compatible with all types of 12V lead-acid batteries





Built to withstand extreme temperatures





Safe for all the vehicles electronics and easy to use

The CTEK MUS 4.3 Polar represents the latest in cold weather battery charging technology, ensuring reliable starts even in the harshest winter conditions. Its robust design and advanced features make it the ideal solution for maintaining battery health during the challenging winter months.

For more information about CTEK, visit www.ctek.com

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden , CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655

SOURCE CTEK