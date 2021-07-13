CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) announces membership in IPC, strengthening its position in electronics components counterfeit detection

YONKERS, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTG (Crestwood Technology Group)

CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) is pleased to announce becoming a member of IPC, the electronics industry association devoted to helping the world build electronics better. CTG is the first and only distributor to be certified in counterfeit detection and IPC 610 inspections as part of a whole-of-assurance approach to the global electronics marketplace.

"Our mission to serving our customers in the aerospace and defense and commercial aviation industries and our communities around us, is reflected in our dedication to delivering quality assured electronic components. Being recognized as an IPC member, reinforces that commitment to quality and CTG's counterfeit avoidance standards" said Joe Mancino, CEO, CTG.

About CTG

CTG (Crestwood Technology Group, Corp) provides supply chain solutions designed to keep fleets and systems operational, ready and safe. We are a leading supplier of parts, materiel and obsolescence management solutions the Department of Defense and its contractors and many of the world's largest airlines, MRO's and aircraft manufacturers.

CTG offer testing and inspection services through our IDEA-certified lab for risk mitigation and counterfeit avoidance, and we are recognized for our award-winning quality and customer service.

CTG specializes in sourcing obsolete and hard-to-find parts. Our obsolescence solutions are designed to help meet cost, schedule and performance goals. CTG supports multi-domain operations, including air, ground, sea, cyber and space domains.

Companies like Sikorsky, Boeing and Lockheed Martin have recognized CTG's commitment to quality and customer service as award-winning. CTG is the first and only distributor in the industry to earn AC7402 CAAP (Counterfeit Avoidance Accreditation Program) certification recognized by both customers and industry in setting the highest Aerospace quality management and inspections standards for suppliers and distributors.

To find out more, please visit www.ctgnow.com

About IPC

IPC is the global association that helps OEMs, EMS, PCB manufacturers, cable and wire harness manufacturers and electronics industry suppliers build electronics better. IPC members strengthen their bottom line and build more reliable, high-quality products through proven standards, certification, education and training, thought leadership, advocacy, innovative solutions and industry intelligence.



To find out more, please visit www.ipc.org

