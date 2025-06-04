CTI Acquires Candeo Vision of London, United Kingdom

News provided by

CTI

Jun 04, 2025, 09:00 ET

CTI's newest overseas location brings CTI's world-class AV Integration and Service to the UK

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI, the largest privately held audiovisual integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Candeo Vision of London, UK. The company boasts an outstanding reputation in AV integration, and its locations in London and Nottinghamshire mark CTI's first presence in the UK. CTI currently serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the US.

Location:         

CTI London, UK

Address:         

Third Floor, 20 Little Britton, London, EC1A 7DH

Phone:              

Toll-Free: (800) 743-6051

Email:             

[email protected]

"In their nineteen years serving clients across the United Kingdom, Candeo Vision has built an excellent team and a great reputation," says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, "I've grown to admire the company through the work we've shared as members of the PSNI Global Alliance. They're the right people to bring CTI into the UK, and I look forward to seeing them grow and prosper with the resources that CTI brings."

About CTI
CTI delivers world-class audiovisual, IT, and unified communications (UCC) solutions, including engineering, design, installation, integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 40 locations, two locations in the UK, and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

The largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful integration.

For more information, contact Tobi Tungl, Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CTI Acquires Candeo Vision of London, United Kingdom

CTI, the largest privately held audiovisual integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Candeo Vision of London, UK. The company boasts ...

CTI Acquires LightWerks of Los Angeles, CA

CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired LightWerks of Carson, California. This expands CTI's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics