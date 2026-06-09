CTI Acquires Texolve Digital of Oakmont, PA

Provider of broadcast engineering and integration to Acrisure Stadium, PPG Paints Arena, and PNC Park expands CTI's ability to serve clients globally

ST. LOUIS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Texolve Digital, Incorporated of Oakmont, PA. Adding Texolve's team, which provides broadcast engineering and integration at the highest level, will expand the Broadcast Media Division's ability to serve clients worldwide.

CTI serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance, from its London, UK, office and across the US, with locations from Michigan to Texas and from Massachusetts to California.

This video introduces CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation and integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 48 locations nationwide, in the UK, and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance. Speed Speed

"I don't think there's another broadcast engineering and integration company in the US that provides broadcast solutions for all the major league sports in their city. It's incredible: Texolve works with the Penguins at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers at PPG Paints Arena, and the Pirates at PNC Park. I can't tell you how excited I am to bring this team into CTI's Broadcast Division," says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI. "Their focus on problem-solving and client satisfaction makes them a strong fit for the culture here at CTI. I can't wait to see what they can do as part of our growing Broadcast Division, which already counts the NYSE, the Houston Rockets, the University of Michigan, and the Philadelphia Union among its clients."

About CTI

CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation and integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 48 locations nationwide, in the UK, and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI has served clients in the corporate, mission-critical, justice, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful event or integration.

For more information, contact Tobi Tungl, Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]

SOURCE CTI