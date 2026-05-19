CTI Acquires Valley Communications Systems of Chicopee, MA

Acquisition expands CTI's presence across the Connecticut River Valley and New England

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Valley Communications Systems of Chicopee, MA. The acquisition expands CTI's coverage throughout the Connecticut River Valley, including the Boston, Hartford, and Albany markets, and adds Valley's extraordinary 80-year legacy of audiovisual innovation and client service to CTI's growing national footprint.

CTI serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the US, with locations from Michigan to Texas and New Jersey to California.

"For more than 80 years and across three generations of leadership, Valley Communications has built a remarkable reputation for innovation, reliability, and relationships," says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI. "What stood out immediately was their culture and their people. They share CTI's belief that long-term success comes from taking care of clients, solving problems, and investing in your team. We're excited to welcome Valley Communications to CTI and to continue building on the incredible foundation they've established throughout New England."

About CTI

CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation and integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 47 locations nationwide, in the UK, and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful event or integration.

For more information, contact Tobi Tungl, Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]

SOURCE CTI