CTI Examines the Rise of Multi-Account Trading and Its Impact on Prop Firm Models

As more traders spread risk across multiple accounts, CTI highlights what this trend reveals about evaluation design and trader behavior.

DUBAI, UAE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City Traders Imperium (CTI) is drawing attention to a growing trend among retail traders: managing multiple prop firm accounts at the same time.

Across the industry, more traders are opening several accounts - sometimes within a single firm, often across multiple providers. The approach allows them to spread risk, increase their chances of passing evaluations, and potentially secure payouts more quickly.

"This isn't something that's happening on the margins anymore," said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium. "It's becoming part of how many traders approach the process."

Guides and community discussions increasingly treat multi-account trading as a practical strategy. Educational content from firms like Tradeify and Photon Trading highlights how traders structure multiple accounts to manage risk and improve their odds of success [1][2].

CTI views this behavior as a response to how evaluation systems are set up. When outcomes depend on hitting specific targets within fixed conditions, some traders shift toward probability-based approaches, treating each account as one attempt among many.

The result is a different kind of engagement. Instead of focusing on consistency within a single account, attention is divided across several. Progress is measured by which account reaches the target first, rather than how performance develops over time.

CTI believes this raises important questions about alignment between traders and firms. Evaluation models are designed to identify discipline and consistency, but trader behavior suggests that many are navigating the process in a different way.

"We're not looking at this as a problem with traders," Najat added. "People respond to incentives. If the structure encourages multiple attempts, that's the direction some will take."

The firm continues to emphasize a more focused approach, where traders build consistency within one account and progress step by step. That model is slower, but it offers a clearer path for long-term development.

As the industry evolves, CTI expects this conversation to grow. How traders approach evaluations - and why - may shape how prop firms design their models going forward.

Learn more at: citytradersimperium.com

About City Traders Imperium

City Traders Imperium (CTI) is a proprietary trading firm providing funded trading programs, trader evaluations, and performance-based scaling opportunities. Founded in 2018, CTI focuses on helping traders build consistency through clear rules, structured development, and ongoing support.

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Contact:

Martin Najat

City Traders Imperium

+971 50 595 6574

[email protected]

SOURCE CTI