CTI BioPharma Announces Presentations at the 61st American Society of Hematology Meeting
Nov 06, 2019, 09:08 ET
SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced four poster presentations and one oral presentation supporting the Company's pacritinib development program at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 7- 10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
The details of the oral presentation are as follows:
Abstract Title: Results of PAC203: A Randomized Phase 2 Dose-Finding Study and Determination of the Recommended Dose of Pacritinib
Session Number: 634
Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: JAK Inhibitors and Combination Therapies
Session Date: Monday, December 9, 2019
Session Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Presentation Time: 10:30 AM
Publication Number: 667
Location: Orange County Convention Center, W311EFGH
The details of the poster presentations are as follows:
Abstract Title: The Oral JAK2/IRAK1 Inhibitor Pacritinib Demonstrates Spleen Volume Reduction in Myelofibrosis Patients Independent of JAK2V617F Allele Burden
Session Number: 634
Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster I
Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019
Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Publication Number: 1674
Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B
Abstract Title: Pacifica: A Randomized, Controlled Phase 3 Study of Pacritinib Vs. Physician's Choice in Patients with Primary Myelofibrosis, Post Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis, or Post Essential Thrombocytopenia Myelofibrosis with Severe Thrombocytopenia (Platelet Count <50,000/mL)
Session Number: 634
Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster III
Date: Monday, December 9, 2019
Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Publication Number: 4175
Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B
Abstract Title: Pacritinib Demonstrates Efficacy Versus Best Available Therapy in Myelofibrosis Patients with Severe Thrombocytopenia in Two Phase 3 Studies
Session Number: 634
Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster III
Date: Monday, December 9, 2019
Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Publication Number: 4195
Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B
Abstract Title: Molecular Analysis in the Pacritinib Dose-Finding PAC203 Study in Patients with Myelofibrosis Refractory or Intolerant to Ruxolitinib
Session Number: 635
Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Basic Science: Poster III
Date: Monday, December 9, 2019
Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Publication Number: 4214
Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B
About CTI BioPharma Corp.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. CTI BioPharma is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
