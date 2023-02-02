CTI BioPharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February 2023

CTI BioPharma Corp.

Feb 02, 2023, 07:00 ET

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced that senior leadership will participate in a Fireside Chat at the following investor conferences in February 2023:

Guggenheim Partners 5th Annual Oncology Conference
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
10:45 a.m. ET
New York, NY

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
3:40 p.m. ET
Virtual

The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product VONJO™ (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

VONJO™ is a trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Remy Bernarda
Jenny Kobin
[email protected] 

