CTI BioPharma to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Apr. 14
Apr 07, 2021, 07:00 ET
SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 3:00 p.m. EST. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.
Presentation details:
Event: 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.
About CTI BioPharma Corp.
We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, we have recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Maghan Meyers
+212-600-1902
SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article