CTI BioPharma to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 10:30 AM ET and host one-on-one meetings.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.