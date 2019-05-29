CTI BioPharma to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jun. 5
May 29, 2019, 07:00 ET
SEATTLE, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at 4:30 p.m. EDT in New York City.
Presentation details:
Event:
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date:
Wednesday, Jun. 5
Time:
4:30 p.m. EDT
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.
About CTI BioPharma Corp.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The CTI BioPharma lead product candidate, pacritinib, is being developed for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. CTI BioPharma is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Argot Partners
Maeve Conneighton/Maghan Meyers
+1-212-600-1902
CTI@argotpartners.com
