SEATTLE, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will present at the JMP Securities 2018 Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 1:00 PM ET.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.
About CTI BioPharma Corp.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and healthcare providers. CTI BioPharma has a late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis. CTI BioPharma is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For additional information and to sign up for email alerts and get RSS feeds, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.
CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Julia Balanova
+1 646 378 2936
jbalanova@troutgroup.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-present-at-the-jmp-securities-2018-life-sciences-conference-300665994.html
SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.
Share this article