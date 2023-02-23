CTI BioPharma To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, March 6, 2023

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be reported on Monday, March 6, 2023, after the close of the financial markets. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Registration for the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the CTI BioPharma website under the Investors & Media section: Events and Presentations. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using the link provided in the event listing. The Company suggests participants log in 15 minutes in advance of the event.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma is a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib) capsules, a JAK2, ACVR1 and IRAK1 inhibitor, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement. For more information, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.

