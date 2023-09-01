CTI Honors 'Heroes' In The AV Industry

CEO John Laughlin Promotes A Company Culture That Doesn't End At The Front Door

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI ( www.CTI.com ), a complete solutions provider for audio visual, video, and information technology integration, is recognizing outstanding people in the AV industry as part of a "Heroes" campaign.

Honoring those people, all of whom CTI has worked closely with, is just one more way CTI demonstrates its dedication to promoting a culture by design, where company leaders are clear about what they expect, and there's a concerted effort to achieve a healthy environment where trust and shared values are paramount.

John Laughlin, president and CEO of CTI www.CTI.com

"Trust within an organization fosters commitment, dedication, and the best performance," says John Laughlin, president and CEO of CTI. "When everyone contributes to the success and is a part of a shared vision they are fulfilled and united."

But a company's culture doesn't end at the front door, Laughlin says.

Within any company, there are relationships among those who work there, but there are also relationships with others, such as customers and vendors, and that is reflected in the Heroes program. Among those already honored have been Tyler Rutherford, the assistant athletic director for digital media at Iowa State University, and Mike Pedersen, Iowa State's audiovisual experience manager.

Laughlin says a positive company culture should be evident in interactions with those outside the organization as well as those within.

"Part of our culture is to treat everyone with respect, and to make every experience with us positive," he says.

How does that play out in real life? Laughlin offers a few examples of staying respectful and positive even when things go awry. If a manufacturer fails to ship something, that creates a problem and some companies might let them have it. If a customer doesn't pay a bill on time, some businesses act with all the finesse of a collections agency.

Laughlin wants things to go well as much as anyone. But he says a respectful approach in such instances works better – especially for maintaining long-term relationships. State the problem, suggest a solution, and go from there.

"I get a lot of feedback with manufacturers, saying that being partners with us is just better," he says. "It's an overall good relationship. Manufacturers say working with us is easier and vendors say that."

Laughlin also has this advice for any company leader who wants to improve their organization's culture.

"If you want to change your culture, start with yourself," he says. "If your culture needs to improve, personally improve to start with. Improve your message, your consistency. If you're not authentic, it's difficult to maintain that culture and grow."

