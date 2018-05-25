CTI Industries Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available on Company Website

In his Letter to Shareholders, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Merrick discusses results for 2017, as well as several significant and impactful changes that have positioned the Company for growth. Under the leadership of its recently installed new management team, CTI has implemented a "100 Day Action Plan" that includes significant expense reductions, profit improvement initiatives, debt refinancing, additional production capacity, and an aggressive Sales Plan that spans each of the Company's four primary product lines.

A copy of the Company's Annual Report can also be obtained free of charge by contacting investor relations at (847) 620-1330.

About CTI Industries Corporation

CTI Industries Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil and latex balloons, develops, produces and markets vacuum sealing systems for household use and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. CTI also distributes products for home organization and storage, Candy Blossoms and other gift items and, in Mexico, party goods. CTI markets its products throughout the United States and in a number of other countries.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These "forward-looking" statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "goal," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future results. Although we believe that our opinions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and our actual results may differ substantially from statements made herein. More information on factors that could affect CTI's business and financial results are included in its public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-industries-corporation-2017-annual-report-available-on-company-website-300655069.html

SOURCE CTI Industries Corporation

Related Links

http://www.ctiindustries.com

