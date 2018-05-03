CTI Industries Corporation to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss 2018 first quarter financial results. The conference call will take place on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

To access and/or participate in the conference call, the dial-in telephone number is 866-619-8760. The Conference ID is 5286837. Participants are advised to dial into the call five to 10 minutes prior to the starting time to register.