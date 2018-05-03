CTI Industries Corporation to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

CTI Industries Corporation

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss 2018 first quarter financial results.  The conference call will take place on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

To access and/or participate in the conference call, the dial-in telephone number is 866-619-8760. The Conference ID is 5286837.  Participants are advised to dial into the call five to 10 minutes prior to the starting time to register. 

A replay of the conference call will be available from May 14, 2018 through May 21, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056.  The replay passcode is 5286837. 

About CTI Industries Corporation

CTI Industries Corporation, based in suburban Chicago, is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil and latex balloons, develops, produces and markets vacuum sealing systems for household use, produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses and markets home organizing products, Candy Blossoms and party goods.  CTI markets its products throughout the United States and in a number of other countries.

 

